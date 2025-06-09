Questex Receives Industry Recognition For Its Impactful Content And Innovative Data-Driven Marketing Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Won Prestigious Awards from the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the American Society of Business Publication Editors, National Institute for Health Care Management (NIHCM), NIHCM Foundation and Omeda OX8

NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex , the leading information and event services company focused on the experience economy, announces it has been recognized for its impactful content and innovative data-driven marketing solutions from the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the American Society of Business Publication Editors, National Institute for Health Care Management (NIHCM), NIHCM Foundation and Omeda OX8.

“At Questex our business is to connect buyers and sellers. Our content teams have a deep understanding of our markets and create the content our communities need to do their job efficiently and our Marketing Performance team continues to push the boundaries of customer engagement through automation,” said Paul Miller, CEO of Questex.“Congratulations to the entire Questex team on these achievements. I am proud that we are raising the bar in B2B.”

Editorial Excellence

Questex won four Jesse H. Neal Awards, the most prestigious editorial honors in the field of specialized journalism.



American Salon : Texture Education Legislation Coverage (Best DEI Coverage); Texture Education Legislation Series (Best Series); and placed 3rd for the Grand Neal Award

Fierce Healthcare : I'm another statistic. I feel let down': How HIV prevention stays out of reach for many (Best Single Article) Fierce Pharma : Fierce 50 of 2024 (Best Editorial Driven Initiative)



Questex won two national bronze awards in the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) Azbee Awards of Excellence. The Azbee Awards are highly competitive and celebrate the highest quality reporting, editing and design in business-to-business, trade, association and professional publications.



Fierce Healthcare:“I'm another statistic. I feel let down”: How HIV prevention stays out of reach for many (All Content/Impact/Investigative/Northeast) Fierce Pharma: Fierce 50 of 2024 (All Content/Group Recognition Program/Northeast)

Additionally, Questex won five awards in the Northeast region:



Silver - American Salon: Redefining Beauty Standards: How Textured Hair Training Advances Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Salons (All Content - Diversity, Equity and Inclusion)

Silver - Fierce Healthcare:“I'm another statistic. I feel let down”: How HIV prevention stays out of reach for many (All Content - Impact/Investigative)

Bronze - Fierce Healthcare: Breathing better: Hospitals begin to phase out major pollutants in patient care (All Content - Sustainability Article)

Bronze - Fierce Pharma: Fierce 50 of 2024 (All Content - Group Recognition Program) Bronze - Fierce Pharma: 3 Big Pharma companies, 33 phase 3 trials: The race for supremacy in an ADC field (Online - Web Feature Article)



Anastassia Gliadkovskaya, senior writer, Fierce Healthcare has won the 2025 NIHCM Trade Journalism Award for the story“I'm another statistic. I feel let down”: How HIV prevention stays out of reach for many, co-authored with Sam Donndelinger from Uncloseted Media. Additionally, Emma Beavins, staff writer Fierce Healthcare has received a journalism grant from the NIHCM Foundation to support a yearlong reporting project on AI assurance labs.

Marketing Excellence

Questex won the Omeda OX8 Award in the“Best Marketing Automation Program” category and was also named a finalist in the“Best Big Idea” category. The program celebrates Omeda customers who are creating innovative new use cases, engaging audiences and driving serious revenue with its platform

