Norway Prepaid Card And Digital Wallet Intelligence Report 2025: Market To Grow By 8.9% To Reach $3.66 Billion This Year - Future Growth Dynamics To 2029

Norway's prepaid card and digital wallet market is set to soar, with a projected annual growth of 8.9%, reaching US$ 3.66 billion by 2025. Driven by an 11.6% CAGR from 2020-2024, the growth will continue at 7.3% CAGR till 2029, forecasting a US$ 4.86 billion market by then. Discover detailed market analysis and opportunities in this comprehensive report, featuring key metrics and segments to guide strategic decisions.

The prepaid card and digital wallet market in Norway is expected to grow by 8.9% on annual basis to reach US$ 3.66 billion in 2025. The prepaid card and digital wallet market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 11.6%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the prepaid card and digital wallet market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$ 3.36 billion to approximately US$ 4.86 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prepaid card and digital wallet industry in Norway, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of prepaid card and digital wallet domains. With over 80+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Prepaid Card Market Analysis

Metrics Assessed: The study examines the prepaid card market through various lenses, including transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction value, load value, and the total number of cards in circulation.

Card Types: A distinction is made between open-loop and closed-loop prepaid cards, providing insights into their respective market shares and growth trajectories.

Usage Categories: The report segments the prepaid card market into various categories such as general-purpose cards, business and administrative expense cards, travel forex cards, and meal cards.

Business Segmentation: Further segmentation is provided based on business size and type, including small-scale businesses, mid-tier businesses, enterprise-level businesses, government entities, and retail consumers. Sector-Specific Applications: The analysis extends to specific sectors utilizing prepaid cards, including transit and toll payments, healthcare and wellness services, social security and other government benefit programs, fuel purchases, utilities, and more. Digital Wallet Market Insights

Key Segments: The digital wallet market is dissected across five primary spending categories: retail shopping, travel, entertainment and gaming, dining establishments, and recharge and bill payments.

Performance Metrics: For each segment, the report evaluates transaction value, transaction volume, and average transaction value, offering a granular view of consumer spending behaviors. Retail Spend Breakdown: An in-depth analysis is provided for retail spending via digital wallets, covering categories such as food and grocery, health and beauty products, apparel and footwear, books, music and video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas stations, restaurants and bars, toys, kids and baby products, services, and other miscellaneous categories. Virtual Prepaid Card Market Segmentation

Categories Analyzed: The virtual prepaid card market is segmented into key categories, including general-purpose cards, gift cards, entertainment and gaming cards, teen and campus cards, business and administrative expense cards, payroll cards, meal cards, travel forex cards, transit and toll cards, social security and other government benefit program cards, fuel cards, utilities, and other miscellaneous categories. Performance Evaluation: For each category, the report assesses transaction value, providing insights into the adoption and usage patterns of virtual prepaid cards across different consumer segments. Consumer Usage Trends

Age Groups: Identifying usage patterns across different age demographics.

Income Levels: Analyzing how income brackets influence prepaid card adoption and usage. Gender: Examining differences in usage trends between genders. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 159 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Norway



Scope

Comprising 111 tables and 136 charts, it delivers a comprehensive analysis of the prepaid card and digital wallet markets. With over 80+ country-level key performance indicators (KPIs), the report provides a thorough understanding of market dynamics in the prepaid card and digital wallet sectors.

Norway Prepaid Payment Instrument Market Size and Forecast



Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card vs. Digital Wallet

Norway Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast



Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Market Share Analysis by Key Segments

Norway Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments



Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value) Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Norway Digital Wallet Retail Spend Dynamics



Food and Grocery - Transaction Value

Health and Beauty Products - Transaction Value

Apparel and Foot Wear - Transaction Value

Books, Music and Video - Transaction Value

Consumer Electronics - Transaction Value

Pharmacy and Wellness - Transaction Value

Gas Stations - Transaction Value

Restaurants & Bars - Transaction Value

Toys, Kids, and Baby Products - Transaction Value

Services - Transaction Value Others - Transaction Value

Norway Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness



Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Norway Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics



Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Number of Cards

Norway Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics



Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Number of Cards

Norway Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends



By Age Group

By Income Group By Gender

Norway Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics



Food and Grocery - Transaction Value

Health and Beauty Products - Transaction Value

Apparel and Foot Wear - Transaction Value

Books, Music and Video - Transaction Value

Consumer Electronics - Transaction Value

Pharmacy and Wellness - Transaction Value

Gas Stations - Transaction Value

Restaurants & Bars - Transaction Value

Toys, Kids, and Baby Products - Transaction Value

Services - Transaction Value Others - Transaction Value

Norway General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Norway Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute



By Open Loop Gift Card By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments



By Retail Consumer Segment By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories



Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Norway Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Norway Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute



By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Norway Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments



By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment By Government Segment

Norway Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments



By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment By Government Segment

Norway Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments



By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment By Government Segment

Norway Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments



By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment By Government Segment

Norway Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Norway Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Norway Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Norway Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Norway Virtual Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness



Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Market Share Analysis by Key Virtual Prepaid Card Categories

Norway Virtual Prepaid Card Market Size by Key Categories



General Purpose Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Gift Card - Transaction Value

Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Payroll Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Meal Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card - Transaction Value

Fuel Prepaid Cards - Transaction Value Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards - Transaction Value

