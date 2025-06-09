REMINDER - INVITATION Media Briefing
|WHAT
|Media briefing
|WHEN
|Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.
|WHERE
| Quai des Cageux
2795 Champlain Boulevard, Québec
Parking available across Champlain Boulevard
|WHO
| Sandra Martel, Chief Executive Officer, JCCBI
Olivier Vincent, Director, Projects, JCCBI
Moctar Sidibé, Director, Environment and Sustainable Development, JCCBI
Nathalie Lessard, Director, Communications, JCCBI
About JCCBI
As a manager of important infrastructure, The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated is a federal Crown corporation established in 1978 that is responsible for the Jacques Cartier Bridge, the structure of the Québec Bridge, the Estacade, the federal sections of the Bonaventure Expressway and the Honoré Mercier Bridge, as well as the Melocheville Tunnel. JCCBI also deconstructed the original Champlain Bridge. The Corporation manages, maintains, and repairs these structures to ensure the safe passage of thousands of users every day. It also ensures that these structures remain safe, fully functional, and aesthetically pleasing both today and in the future.
For more information:
Nathalie Lessard, Director, Communications
Phone number: 450-651-8771
Email: Contact us form
