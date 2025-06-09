Patricia And Roger Silverstein Host Kickoff Brunch Party For Hamptons Garden Gala 2025

Silverstein Dream Foundation Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Philanthropists and event Co-Chairs Patricia and Roger Silverstein hosted a kick-off party in honor of the Diabetes Research Institute's 5th Annual Hamptons Garden Gala at their elegant home in Water Mill.Friends and supporters of the Foundation came together to celebrate the launch of the summer campaign in support of the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI).Notable Attendees included: Patricia Silverstein, Roger Silverstein, Brian Packin, Carrie Packin, Jean Shafiroff, Noreen Donovan, James Byrnes, Peter Thomas Roth, and Rebecca Seawright.The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation's 5th Annual Hamptons Garden Gala will take place on Saturday, August 9th, 2025, at the home of Patricia and Roger Silverstein in Water Mill, NY and will Benefit the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI).The 5th Annual Hamptons Garden Gala will be an unforgettable night full of fun, inspiration, and progress toward a cure for diabetes. This unique event perfectly blends the finest aspects of a beautiful gala with the intimacy of a convivial dinner party. The evening will feature a lavish cocktail reception, followed by a delectable, seated dinner, silent and live auction, exciting entertainment, dancing, and more.For more information on the 5th Annual Hamptons Garden Gala, please visit:About the Silverstein Dream Foundation:The Silverstein Dream Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a unique mission to support diabetes research and address chronic conditions associated with diabetes and its inflammatory effects. The Foundation focuses on three key areas - Supporting Academic Research, Implementing Diabetes Prevention Programs and Strategic Investments in Early-Stage Companies. By combining these efforts, the Foundation aims to drive meaningful progress and bring hope to those affected by this disease.For additional information, please visitIG: @ silversteindreamfoundation | F: silversteindreamfoundation | LinkedIn: silverstein-dream-foundationAbout the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) Foundation:A 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, the DRI Foundation has thousands of supporters in the United States and worldwide, and, in addition to its headquarters in Florida, operates a regional development office in New York.The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation was created for one reason–to cure diabetes–which is and will continue to be its singular focus until that goal is reached.The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF) is the organization of choice for those who are serious, passionate, and committed to curing diabetes. Its mission–to provide the Diabetes Research Institute with the funding necessary to cure diabetes now–is a testament to the belief that tomorrow is not soon enough to cure those living with diabetes. For the millions of individuals and families affected by diabetes, the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation is the best hope for a cure.For additional information, please visitIG: @diabetesresearch | F: DiabetesResearchInstituteFoundation | X/T: @Diabetes_DRI

