Eyewear Market Size Forecast To Reach USD 240.95 Billion By 2030 Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global eyewear market continues to expand due to increased demand for vision correction and the influence of fashion on buying choices. According to a 2025 report on the Eyewear market by Mordor Intelligence, the global eyewear market size is projected to grow from USD 188.07 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.08%. Consumers are purchasing eyewear not just for medical needs, but also as a style accessory. According to Mordor Intelligence, this dual-purpose demand is expected to push the market toward USD 240.95 billion by 2030.Key Trends Shaping the Eyewear IndustrySeveral trends are influencing the way eyewear is designed, marketed, and consumed:Customization and Personalization: Consumers are seeking eyewear that reflects their style. Brands are investing in modular frames, custom lens coatings, and fit-to-face sizing.Eco-Friendly Materials: Sustainability is becoming a priority. Frames made from recycled metals, biodegradable acetates, and plant-based plastics are gaining market share.Digital Try-On and Virtual Retailing: Online shoppers now expect AR-based virtual try-ons. This trend is helping online eyewear sales grow, even in traditionally offline markets.Blue Light Protection: With increased digital device usage, eyewear with blue light filtering has become popular-even among those without vision prescriptions.Unisex and Gender-Neutral Designs: Designers are moving toward universal styling, catering to a broader audience and avoiding traditional gender segmentation.Asia-Pacific Leads Global Eyewear SalesThe Asia-Pacific eyewear market holds the largest share globally and is projected to maintain its pace as the fastest-growing region. High population density, growing middle-class income, and increasing access to vision care are major drivers. Retailers and manufacturers are also customizing products to meet regional demands and preferences.Growing Demand for Protective Eyewear Driven by Workplace Safety and InnovationThe global protective eyewear market is expected to grow steadily, driven by strict workplace safety regulations, rising environmental hazards, and increasing awareness of eye protection. Key sectors include construction, chemicals, military, and transportation. Around 2,000 U.S. workers suffer eye injuries daily (NIOSH), prompting innovation and regulatory action. Companies like Pyramex and Uvex are launching advanced, comfortable eyewear such as Ever Lite and Uvex Rx cd5522. North America leads the market due to strong OSHA regulations, while Asia-Pacific shows rising demand. Overall, growing safety concerns and product innovation are fueling market expansion.Read more about the Protective Eyewear Market ReportSaudi Arabia's E-Commerce Eyewear Market Gains MomentumThe Saudi Arabia e-commerce eyewear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% between 2025 and 2030. Consumers are leaning toward digital shopping experiences, encouraged by mobile penetration and improved payment infrastructure. Leading global brands are expanding their online footprint in the kingdom to tap into this trend.Get More Insights on Saudi Arabia E-commerce Eyewear Market:Sunglasses Market Grows with Outdoor Lifestyle PreferencesChanging weather patterns and outdoor lifestyles are increasing demand in the sunglasses market. Expected to grow from USD 24.87 billion in 2025 to USD 34.34 billion by 2030, sunglasses are becoming essential for both protection and personal style. Designers are integrating UV protection with modern aesthetics to appeal to diverse consumers.Learn more about Sunglasses Market Report here.Sports Sunglasses: Meeting the Needs of Active ConsumersThe sports sunglasses market is expanding steadily, with a projected CAGR of 3.5%. Increasing fitness awareness and athletic participation across all age groups are driving this niche. Products built from durable, lightweight materials and tailored for specific sports are helping brands build loyalty among performance-focused buyers.Visit This Page to Know More About Sports Sunglasses Market:Contact Lenses Market Expands with Innovation in OpticsThe contact lens market is forecasted to grow from USD 10.60 billion in 2025 to USD 12.69 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 3.66%. According to Mordor Intelligence, digital tools and diagnostic tech have improved the precision of fittings and long-term eye health tracking. These innovations are encouraging more users to adopt contact lenses, especially in urban markets.For complete market analysis, see the full report:Conclusion: Opportunities Ahead for Eyewear StakeholdersThe global eyewear industry is on a clear growth path, shaped by functional needs and fashion choices. Regional expansion, especially in e-commerce and Asia-Pacific, presents new opportunities. Niche segments like sports sunglasses and contact lenses are seeing stable growth with targeted innovation. For industry decision-makers, aligning product development and distribution strategies with these evolving trends will be key to staying competitive through 2030.For complete market analysis, see the full report:About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. 