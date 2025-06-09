SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: 5 Key Battles To Watch Out For In Lord's Showdown

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) South Africa and Australia clash in the WTC Final 2025 at Lord's. Key battles include Rabada vs. Khawaja, Jansen vs. Smith, and Markram vs. Lyon, promising an exciting contest.

South Africa and Australia are set to square off in the much-anticipated World Test Championship 2025 Final (WTC) at iconic Lord's cricket ground on June 11.

The Proteas will play their first WTC Final after qualifying as the table toppers in the 2023-25 cycle, while Australia are defending champions of the tournament and qualifying for the final for the second time on a trot after defeating Team India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As South Africa and Australia gear up for a high-stakes clash, let's take a look at five key battles to keep an eye on in the Lord's showdown.

One of the key battles to keep an eye on is between Kagiso Rabada and Usman Khawaja. Rabada is likely to open the bowling for South Africa, and Khawaja is expected to anchor the Australian innings at the top. The two have faced each other 14 times in Test cricket, with the South African pacer dismissing Khawaja five times. The Australian batter has scored 154 runs against Rabada at an average of 30.80 in 14 innings.

Kagiso Rabada has a good record at Lord's, scalping 13 wickets in two matches, while Usman Khawaja has scored 200 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 33.33 at an iconic venue. With both players having proven their credentials at Lord's, their face-off could play a crucial role in setting the tone of the match and shaping the early momentum in the high-stakes encounter.

Another key battle to watch out for in the much-anticipated WTC final is between Marco Jansen and Steve Smith. The two faced off thrice in Tests, with Smith scoring 51 runs without losing a wicket. However, the face-off between Jansen and Smith is expected to grab the attention of the spectators, experts, and fans as the South African pacer, with his left-arm angle, steep bounce, and ability to swing the ball in both ways, can pose a fresh threat and challenge to Smith, who is known for applying unorthodox technique against pace attacks.

Steve Smith has a great record at Lord's, amassing 525 runs, including 2 centuries at an average of 58 in 5 matches. While Marco Jansen had one outing at an iconic venue, but picked 4 wickets, showcasing his ability to exploit the slope and conditions, which could make his battle intriguing in the WTC final.

Aiden Markram and Nathan Lyon's battle is expected to be a fascinating duel between an aggressive top-order batter and a wily off-spinner, particularly in the middle overs when Lyon is likely to operate with a worn-out Dukes ball. However, Lyon is yet to dismiss Markram in Tests as he conceded 115 runs without taking a wicket against the South African batter. Aiden Markram can play the spin, and his battle with Nathan Lyon could be vital in determining the momentum of South Africa's innings.

At Lord's, Lyon has picked seven wickets while conceding 285 runs in five innings, while Markram scored just 16 runs in his only outing, making their upcoming face-off a clash of contrasting records at the iconic venue.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc will lock horns in an intriguing battle at Lord's. Bavuma has a decent record against Starc in Tests, scoring 89 runs in 8 innings while being dismissed only twice, showcasing his ability to counter the left-arm pacer with solid technique and composure under pressure. Bavuma has been good at batting against pace, which could challenge Starc's rhythm and might force the Australian pacer to vary his length in search of a breakthrough.

Temba Bavuma had his only outing in Tests at Lord's and scored 80 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 40.00 in two innings, while Mitchell Starc has 8 wickets at the iconic venue, making their face-off an interesting contest with Bavuma's resilience and Starc's fire at Lord's.

Another intriguing battle is likely to be between Keshav Maharaj and Marnus Labuschagne as they both met only once in Tests. Keshav Maharaj has not taken a single wicket of Marnus Labuschagne while conceding 23 runs against the Australian batter in Tests, but the South African spinner has two wickets against Labuschagne across all formats of the game. Labuschagne is someone who loves to spin and can pose a threat to Maharaj with his nimble footwork and sharp game awareness.

At Lord's, Labuschagne scored 136 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 45.33 in three innings, while Maharaj picked up six wickets, showcasing his ability to utilize the conditions and surface, setting up potentially a crucial battle between his craft and Labuschagne's counterattacking prowess in the middle overs.