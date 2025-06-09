Jio's Rs 1299 Plan Offers 2GB/Day For 84 Days, FREE Netflix And Unlimited 5G

Reliance Jio's Rs 1299 prepaid plan offers subscribers 2GB of daily data for 84 days, totaling 168GB. The plan also includes unlimited 5G internet, free Netflix, and access to other Jio apps like JioTV and JioAICloud.

India's leading private company, Reliance Jio, consistently offers its customers affordable plans with extended validity. The plan we're highlighting today provides excellent data benefits.

Plan Price

This Reliance Jio prepaid plan costs Rs 1,299 and is valid for 84 days. Along with 2GB of daily data, you get 100 SMS messages per day and unlimited calls to any network. You'll also receive a free Netflix subscription.

Other Offers

This plan includes Jio Hotstar Mobile/TV+JioAICloud, a 90-day Jio Hotstar Mobile/TV subscription, and 50GB of free JioAICloud storage. You also get complimentary access to Jio apps, including JioTV and JioAICloud.

Jio offers three plans with 84-day validity. While the validity is the same, the data allowance varies. Visit the Jio website for more details.

1. ₹1,299

2. ₹1,799

3. ₹1,049