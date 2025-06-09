IPL Needs Longer Season To Match Global Giants Like NFL And NBA: Punjab Kings Co-Owner

Punjab Kings co-owner Mohit Burman says the IPL needs a long season to compete with elite global leagues like the NFL and NBA. He explains why a longer window is key for brand growth, player availability, and global fan engagement.

Punjab Kings co-owner Mohit Burman believes that the Indian Premier League must extend its season to truly rival the world's top sports leagues in overall brand value. While the IPL is already second globally in terms of per-match value, Burman insists that moving up the brand ladder demands a 12–16 week operational window. At $16.8 million per match, the IPL only trails the NFL's $36.8 million. But on the bigger picture, with total brand value, it still lags behind.

As Burman points out,“We're already second in the world when it comes to per-match value, just behind the NFL. But overall brand value? That's a different game.” According to Houlihan Lokey, the IPL is worth $16 billion. Compare that to the NFL's Dallas Cowboys at $9 billion or the NBA's New York Knicks at $7 billion, and the gap becomes clearer. Premier League clubs, with longer calendars, also benefit from season-long engagement.

Burman stresses that it's not just about adding more matches. A longer season allows for richer storytelling, deeper rivalries, and greater commercial value.“That gives us space to tell better stories, build rivalries, and create more value for everyone - fans, sponsors, broadcasters,” he said. But he's clear that time alone won't fix everything.“It's about what we do in that time, the kind of content we push out, how we engage fans year-round, how we build the league beyond the season.” He believes the IPL already has the scale to compete with the global elite. What it needs now is consistent depth across seasons, platforms, and narratives.

While Burman sees no need to host the IPL abroad, he emphasizes the importance of a clear, uninterrupted schedule.“Player availability is crucial. We need a clean window where the best in the world can play without restrictions.” The league's success so far shouldn't lead to complacency.“The IPL is already the biggest cricket product in the world, but staying there means not taking anything for granted.” Burman also says the IPL's future lies in constantly improving the fan experience.“It's not just about cricket anymore, it's sport, entertainment, culture all rolled into one.”

Burman, along with other IPL team owners, has invested in overseas leagues like the Caribbean Premier League, SA20, and MLC. Punjab Kings also own the Saint Lucia franchise in the CPL. This, he says, is a calculated move to grow the IPL's brand internationally.“A lot of teams are now building a common core, with shared vision, systems, and values - across multiple leagues.

That's what makes it sustainable and scalable,” said Burman. Their goal? Build an international“Kings ecosystem.” Whether it's the IPL or CPL, Burman wants each franchise to follow the same blueprint: high performance, strong culture, and fan connection.“We're not just creating teams - we're building a brand that travels. And this is just the beginning.”

The IPL is financially thriving, but Burman underlines that results on the pitch still matter.“They go hand in hand. Strong on-field performances drive commercial growth - that's the reality.” Punjab Kings, who made it to the final this year for the first time in over a decade, have seen clear results.“We're up 25 per cent year-on-year commercially. More fan engagement, stronger sponsor interest, and better value across the board.” For Burman, this season proved one thing,“When your on-field and off-field stories align that's where the real magic happens.”