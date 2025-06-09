Los Angeles Anti-ICE Protests Escalate: Freeways Blocked, Waymo Cars Torched, 500 Marines On Alert 10 Key Updates
Thousands of protesters flooded downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, blocking the 101 Freeway and setting fire to self-driving Waymo cars . Law enforcement responded with flash bangs, tear gas, and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.
“Looking really bad in L.A. BRING IN THE TROOPS!!!,” President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social .2. Heavy police response
LAPD and California Highway Patrol used tear gas, rubber bullets, and flash bangs to disperse crowds. Protesters responded with concrete chunks. Dozens of arrests were made, including one for throwing a Molotov cocktail.3. Unlawful assembly declared
By evening, LAPD declared an unlawful assembly. Protesters behind makeshift barricades hurled rocks, concrete, and electric scooters at officers. Several dozen arrests were made over the weekend, including for throwing a Molotov cocktail and ramming a motorcycle into police.4. Trump deploys National Guard without Governor's request
Roughly 300 National Guard troops were deployed by Trump to protect federal sites in LA - a rare move made without the California governor's request.
“This is a serious breach of state sovereignty,” said Governor Gavin Newsom .
On Truth Social, Trump called for masked protesters to be arrested and warned of more troop deployments.“We're gonna have troops everywhere,” he told reporters on Sunday.5. Governor, Mayor slam Trump's move
Gov. Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass accused Trump of escalating tensions deliberately with the troop deployment. They urged protesters to stay peaceful and avoid violent confrontations.
“This is about another agenda - this isn't about public safety,” said Mayor Karen Bass.6. San Francisco sees parallel unrest
In San Francisco, police arrested 60 people after a protest turned violent. Protesters damaged property and injured three officers.
“Violence - especially against SFPD officers - will never be tolerated,” SFPD said in a statement.7. Federal raids sparked uprising
Demonstrations began Friday following immigration raids across LA - including in the Fashion District and a Home Depot parking lot. More than 100 immigrants were detained over the week.
“It's a bald-faced lie for Newsom to claim there was no problem in Los Angeles before President Trump got involved,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said.8. Police caught off guard
Police Chief Jim McDonnell acknowledged the protests grew too intense to manage, noting known agitators were among the crowd. He defended LAPD's response to earlier federal raids, saying the department was not warned in advance.
“We were not notified in advance of the raids,” said Chief McDonnell.Also Read | Trump trips while boarding Air Force One; netizens say 'Karma'| Watch 9. Showdown over federal authority
Trump justified the deployment by invoking a legal clause allowing federal intervention during a“rebellion.” He said 2,000 National Guard troops had been authorized.
“We're not going to let this happen to our country,” President Trump said.10. Military on alert
US Northern Command confirmed that 500 Marines at Twentynine Palms were placed on“prepared to deploy” status Sunday, underscoring the seriousness of the federal response.Also Read | FBI 'needs no permission to enforce constitution,' says Kash Patel amid LA riots
