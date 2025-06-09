Afghanistan's Pilgrims Successfully Complete Hajj Rituals

The Ministry of Hajj, and Religious Endowments of Afghanistan announced that this year's Hajj pilgrimage for Afghan pilgrims was conducted smoothly and without major issues. The ministry confirmed that all rituals were completed in an orderly manner and in a peaceful environment.

According to an official statement, approximately 30,000 Afghan citizens participated in the Hajj ceremonies this year. The ministry emphasized that every stage of the pilgrimage-from departure, accommodation, performing rituals, to return-was carefully planned and monitored.

Officials highlighted the important role played by Saudi authorities and Afghanistan service teams in facilitating the pilgrims' comfort and safety throughout the journey. Their cooperation ensured a smooth experience for Afghan participants during the spiritual event.

No significant accidents or problems were reported during the pilgrimage, according to the ministry's update. Afghan pilgrims were able to perform the religious rites with ease and security in the holy city of Mecca.

The ministry also noted that once all pilgrims have returned safely, a comprehensive report on this year's Hajj will be published. This documentation aims to provide detailed insights into the organization and execution of the pilgrimage.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, attracting millions of Muslims worldwide annually to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Afghanistan receives a quota for its pilgrims, which is managed by the Ministry of Guidance, Hajj, and Religious Endowments.

The successful completion of this year's pilgrimage reflects the effective coordination between Afghanistan and Saudi authorities, underscoring the commitment to fulfilling religious duties while ensuring the safety and comfort of Afghanistan citizens.

