Amarnath Yatra Gets AI Shield Amid Terror Threats


2025-06-09 10:09:37
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar : Jammu and Kashmir Police have mounted facial recognition systems (FRS) along the Pahalgam route of Amarnath Yatra to fend off against any terror attacks against the pilgrims, an official said here on Monday.

The system has a feature that alerts security forces in real time in case any blacklisted person comes into the frame of the surveillance cameras, he said.

Images of active terrorists and suspected overground workers have been fed into this system to ensure fool proof security for Amarnath Yatra.

“As soon as any of the blacklisted persons walks into the frame, a hooter will go off at the surveillance centre manned by security forces so that steps to eliminate the threat can be initiated in real time,” the official, involved in the enterprise, said.

The FRS identifies an individual by analysing facial features from digital photographs or videos and looking for a match in the database.

Efforts are on to install similar systems on the shorter Baltal route before the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine to south Kashmir Himalayas starts on July 3, the official said.

The annual pilgrimage will culminate on August 9 to coincide with Raksha Bandhan. The duration of the yatra has been reduced to 38 days this year against 52 days last year.

Undeterred by the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, more than three lakh pilgrims have already registered for this year's yatra.

“Amarnath Yatra has been a target for the terrorists in the past as well. It has become necessary to make fool-proof security arrangements for the pilgrimage as lakhs of pilgrims visit the holy cave every year,” the official said.

In the past, the authorities have taken various steps to secure the annual Yatra, including tagging all vehicles and pilgrims with radio frequency identification technology, which helps in monitoring their movement.

The entire route from Jammu to the holy cave has been brought under CCTV surveillance.

Pilgrims to this yatra have been subject of several terrorist attacks in the past. Thirty-two people, including two dozen Amarnath pilgrims, were killed in a terror attack at the Nunwan base camp in August 2000. Thirteen people were killed in another strike in July 2001, when the ultras struck at the Sheshnag base camp of the yatra.

In 2002, 11 Amarnath yatris were killed at the Chandanwari base camp.

In July 2017, an attack on a bus filled with Amarnath pilgrims in Kulgam district left eight dead.

