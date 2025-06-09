403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canadians Losing Confidence In Trade Relationship With U.S.: Poll
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
A growing number of Canadians are losing confidence in the country's trade relationship with the U.S., according to the findings of a new poll.
Nearly 40% of Canadians say they feel less confident now about the future of Canada-U.S. trade relations, as well as trade between the U.S. and other countries.
Only 16% of Canadian survey respondents said they feel more confident about bilateral trade with the U.S., while 37% said their level confidence in future trade relations hasn't changed.
The Leger poll, which was conducted online, surveyed more than 1,500 people between May 30 and June 1 of this year.
The poll also surveyed more than 1,000 Americans and found that their responses to the poll were similar to Canadians.
A total of 36% of Americans said they too feel less confident about the future of trade with Canada and the rest of the world.
Another 19% of Americans reported feeling more confident and 31% said their opinion on trade hadn't changed.
Trump's tariffs continue to impact most countries after a federal appeals court temporarily paused a decision last week by the U.S. Court of International Trade to block his tariffs.
The International Trade court said Trump exceeded his authority when he used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 to spark a global trade war.
A federal appeals court granted the Trump administration's emergency motion for a temporary stay, allowing the current tariffs to remain in place.
Among Canadians 55 years of age and older, 43% reported feeling less confident in trade relations, while just 33% of Canadians aged 18 to 34 said the same.
More women than men in Canada said they were losing confidence in trade with America.
Online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.
A growing number of Canadians are losing confidence in the country's trade relationship with the U.S., according to the findings of a new poll.
Nearly 40% of Canadians say they feel less confident now about the future of Canada-U.S. trade relations, as well as trade between the U.S. and other countries.
Only 16% of Canadian survey respondents said they feel more confident about bilateral trade with the U.S., while 37% said their level confidence in future trade relations hasn't changed.
The Leger poll, which was conducted online, surveyed more than 1,500 people between May 30 and June 1 of this year.
The poll also surveyed more than 1,000 Americans and found that their responses to the poll were similar to Canadians.
A total of 36% of Americans said they too feel less confident about the future of trade with Canada and the rest of the world.
Another 19% of Americans reported feeling more confident and 31% said their opinion on trade hadn't changed.
Trump's tariffs continue to impact most countries after a federal appeals court temporarily paused a decision last week by the U.S. Court of International Trade to block his tariffs.
The International Trade court said Trump exceeded his authority when he used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 to spark a global trade war.
A federal appeals court granted the Trump administration's emergency motion for a temporary stay, allowing the current tariffs to remain in place.
Among Canadians 55 years of age and older, 43% reported feeling less confident in trade relations, while just 33% of Canadians aged 18 to 34 said the same.
More women than men in Canada said they were losing confidence in trade with America.
Online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment