Digital Commodities Enters Into Binding Letter Of Intent With Vancrypto Inc. For Bitcoin Purchase Facility

Digital Commodities Capital Corp. (CSE: RIPP) (OTCQB: DGCMF) (FSE: W040) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "") with Vancrypto Inc. ("") to establish a non-exclusive facility (the "") through which the Company may, from time to time and at its discretion, acquire Bitcoin directly from Vancrypto in exchange for cash or securities of the Company. Vancrypto, a privately held company, operates a cryptocurrency mine in Western Canada that is powered entirely by renewable energy.

The Facility provides a flexible structure for the Company to execute Bitcoin acquisitions on a drawdown basis, with pricing to be determined at the time of each transaction. Each drawdown will be subject to customary due diligence and will comply with all applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ").

"This facility reflects our strategic focus on gaining scalable and compliant access to Bitcoin markets," said Brayden Sutton, CEO of Digital Commodities. "Vancrypto brings robust operational capability, and we are pleased to align with a partner that shares our long-term conviction in Bitcoin as a core digital commodity. We believe this arrangement enhances our ability to be opportunistic in a fast-evolving market."

The LOI is expected to remain in effect for a period of 24 months, unless earlier terminated by either party in accordance with its terms. The Company may elect to negotiate and enter into a more detailed definitive agreement.

Any securities of the Company issued in connection with the Facility will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws, and a concurrent four month hold period imposed under CSE policies, in each case, commencing on the date of issuance.

About Digital Commodities Capital Corp.

Digital Commodities Capital Corp. is an investment issuer that invests in digital and physical non-fiat assets, businesses and both private and publicly listed entities involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on hard commodities, cryptocurrencies and the resource sector.