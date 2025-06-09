Azerbaijan Shines With 7 Medals At International Youth Boxing Tournament In Georgia
Azernews reports that the Azerbaijani national team finished the competition with 7 medals.
Among our team, Bilalhəbaşi Nəzərov (50 kg), Zidan Hümbətov (55 kg), and Məhəmməd Cəfərov (+90 kg) defeated all their opponents and secured first place. Subhan Babayev (57 kg) and Hüseyn Hüseynli (90 kg), who lost only in the finals, earned silver medals.
Nihat Qasımov (50 kg) and Rza Rzayev (75 kg) completed the tournament with bronze medals.
