Azerbaijani Ballet 1001 Nights Opens Belarus' Ballet Festival In Grand Style
Azernews reports, citing Azertag, that the performance was choreographed by People's Artist of Russia and renowned choreographer Eldar Aliev. It featured leading ballet soloists from the Primorsky Stage of the Mariinsky Theatre and the symphony orchestra and choir of the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg (artistic director and chief conductor – Valery Gergiev). The vocal solo parts were performed by Anastasiya Kikot and Samira Galimova, with Ramin Azimov and Nadezhda Medvedeva playing the Azerbaijani national instrument, the tar.
The orchestra of the Mariinsky Theatre was conducted by Ayub Guliyev, the chief conductor of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theatre and an Honored Artist of Azerbaijan.
Following the successful premiere, choreographer Eldar Aliev, the ballet soloists, and Azerbaijani conductor Ayub Guliyev held several meetings. Among those who congratulated them and praised Azerbaijani music were Chairman of the Belarusian National Olympic Committee Viktor Lukashenko, Governor of the Primorsky Region Oleg Kozhemyako, Belarusian Minister of Culture Ruslan Chernetsky, Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich, and General Director of the Belarusian Bolshoi Theatre Ekaterina Dulova.
