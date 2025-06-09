The Yaber T2 Plus GTV Is Now Available: A More Integrated Entertainment Projector
Yaber T2 Plus GTV
Smarter System, No Dongle Needed
With Google TV now built directly into the T2 Plus GTV, there's no need to rely on any external TV sticks or third-party streaming devices. This all-in-one design not only eliminates the hassle of setup and the risk of losing dongles, but also delivers a cleaner, more streamlined look-perfect for modern living spaces. Enhanced features such as battery management ensure optimized daily use and convenience. Users can now download their favorite file managers and document viewers directly from Google Play, adding greater customization and flexibility to suit individual needs.
Effortless Streaming with Built-in Google Cast
The GTV edition supports native Google Cast and DLNA, making screen mirroring from Android and iOS devices quicker and more stable than ever before. This replaces the older NFC-based system with a more intuitive, plug-and-play casting experience.
Upgraded Hardware for Superior Performance
Equipped with a new high-performance motherboard, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, the T2 Plus GTV provides faster response times and smoother app launching, streaming, and multitasking capabilities-ideal for users seeking high-definition, uninterrupted viewing experiences.
Global Language Support
With support for 34 languages, including Arabic and Hebrew, the T2 Plus GTV ensures accessibility for users across diverse regions, simplifying usage without needing to switch between different systems.
A True All-in-One Smart Entertainment Hub
Whether you're planning an outdoor movie night, a cozy home cinema experience, or casual everyday streaming, the Yaber T2 Plus GTV is a versatile and intelligent companion for all your entertainment needs.
The Yaber T2 Plus GTV is now available on Amazon US at an MSRP of $366.66, with an 18% off coupon, bringing the final price down to just $299.99. For more information, visit Yaber official website .
