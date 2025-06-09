NHU Shined With Multiple Awards At Launch Of 2025 Shaoxing“Enterprise Support Action” Series

MENAFN - GetNews) On May 27, the launch ceremony for the 2025 Shaoxing“Enterprise Support Action” series themed“Growing Together, Innovating for the Future” was held at Shaoxing Hotel. Company Vice President Zhang Liying, Deputy Director of the Research Institute's Science and Technology Cooperation Department He Qiyang, and Liang Saibin, Manager of the Comprehensive Service Department of the Animal Nutrition Products Division and Head of the Comprehensive Management Office, attended and received the award on stage.

At the event, NHU was recognized as one of China's top 500 private enterprises from Shaoxing in 2024. Additionally, we ranked among the top 10 private enterprises in Shaoxing for both R&D investment and foreign trade exports in 2025, showcasing our strong capabilities in technological innovation and global growth.

In Shaoxing-a vibrant hub of the private sector-NHU has been consistently driving innovation and embracing its mission to serve the nation through industry. We have overcome foreign technology bottlenecks in vitamins, methionine, and flavors and fragrances, transforming from a follower to a leader. This success stems not only from NHU's internal drive for continuous innovation but also from the support of all levels of government and the trust of its partners.







Looking ahead, NHU will continue to advance its“chemical+” and“biological+” strategies, integrate further into the global industrial chain with an open and innovative approach, accelerate digital transformation, and deliver high-quality products worldwide through more efficient smart factories and greener processes. In this wave of“Growing Together, Innovating for the Future”, NHU looks forward to working with more partners to write a new chapter of“Great Cities Cultivate Great Enterprises, and Great Enterprises Elevate Great Cities”.