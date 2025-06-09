NHU Shined With Multiple Awards At Launch Of 2025 Shaoxing“Enterprise Support Action” Series
At the event, NHU was recognized as one of China's top 500 private enterprises from Shaoxing in 2024. Additionally, we ranked among the top 10 private enterprises in Shaoxing for both R&D investment and foreign trade exports in 2025, showcasing our strong capabilities in technological innovation and global growth.
In Shaoxing-a vibrant hub of the private sector-NHU has been consistently driving innovation and embracing its mission to serve the nation through industry. We have overcome foreign technology bottlenecks in vitamins, methionine, and flavors and fragrances, transforming from a follower to a leader. This success stems not only from NHU's internal drive for continuous innovation but also from the support of all levels of government and the trust of its partners.
Looking ahead, NHU will continue to advance its“chemical+” and“biological+” strategies, integrate further into the global industrial chain with an open and innovative approach, accelerate digital transformation, and deliver high-quality products worldwide through more efficient smart factories and greener processes. In this wave of“Growing Together, Innovating for the Future”, NHU looks forward to working with more partners to write a new chapter of“Great Cities Cultivate Great Enterprises, and Great Enterprises Elevate Great Cities”.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment