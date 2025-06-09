Flex HR Acceptance Into Forbes Human Resources Council

MENAFN - GetNews)



June 9, 2025 - Flex HR , a full service, Human Resources firm providing strategic HR support to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States, has been accepted into Forbes Human Resources Council, an invitation-only community for HR executives across all industries.

Flex HR was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of their experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Flex HR has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help them reach peak professional influence. They will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Flex HR will also have the opportunity to share their HR Consultants' expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.

Finally, Flex HR will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC-the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

“Flex HR is honored to be a part of the esteemed Forbes Human Resources Council. We are excited to contribute and learn from the collective expertise of the Council community. As we continue our mission of delivering value-added expert HR solutions to organizations nationwide, we look forward to the meaningful connections and perspectives this opportunity will provide.”

