Intelligent Data Catalogs: The Backbone Of Modern Data Governance

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 9, 2025 4:28 am - IDC solutions are expected to evolve to address increasing demands for scalable, secure, and compliant data management. As organizations across industries focus more on agility and innovation.

QKS Group Reports Robust Growth for the Intelligent Data Catalog (IDC) Market in Asia (Excluding Japan and China) by 2028

QKS Group reveals that the Intelligent Data Catalog (IDC) market in Asia (excluding Japan and China) is expected to witness above-average growth, registering a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by 2028.

The outlook for the IDC platform market in the region remains highly promising, driven by sustained investments in AI-powered analytics and cloud infrastructure. IDC solutions are expected to evolve to address increasing demands for scalable, secure, and compliant data management. As organizations across industries focus more on agility and innovation, IDC platforms will become essential in supporting data-driven decision-making and enhancing operational efficiency.

Download Sample Report Here

Key Questions Addressed in the Study:

What is the current and anticipated competitive landscape of the Intelligent Data Catalog (IDC) market in Asia (excluding Japan and China)?

What key market dynamics will shape vendor competition in the Western European IDC market?

How will vendors position themselves across various customer segments, from SMBs to large enterprises, by 2028 in AxJC (Asia excluding Japan and China)?

How will cloud-based versus on-premises IDC offerings compare among vendors in Western Europe by 2028?

What are the relative strengths and challenges of key IDC vendors in the Asia (Excluding Japan and China) market?

What are the market forecasts by major industries within the IDC segment?

Which competitive factors will most influence vendor positioning and market share?

Strategic Market Insights

QKS Group defines Intelligent Data Catalog (IDC) as an advanced metadata repository that curates and maintains an organized inventory of an organization's data assets. This includes structured and unstructured data, AI and ML models, data profiling, classification, lineage tracking, queries, reports, visualizations, and dashboards. IDC platforms enable data professionals to seamlessly connect, discover, organize, access, understand, and enrich data in a structured and efficient manner.

Moreover, intelligent data catalogs enhance data governance, increase operational revenue and profit, and deliver accurate insights while supporting self-service analytics-leading to substantial improvements in productivity and customer satisfaction.

Click Here for More

Vendors covered in this Study:

Alation, Alex Solutions, Atlan, BigID, Boomi, Cloudera, Collibra, data, denodo, erwin by Quest, Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Informatica, One Trust, Precisely, Qlik, Talend, Tibco, and Zaloni.

Also Read:

