Dr. Brian G. Sanford Of Green Valley Smile Care Care Amidst Rising Demand For Restorative Solutions

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 9, 2025 5:04 am - Dr. Brian G. Sanford shares expert advice on dental crown care as patients seek long-term solutions. Discover insights from Henderson's trusted dental expert.

More and more individuals are choosing dental crowns to regain function, confidence, and long-term oral health. At Green Valley Smile Care, we've noticed a growing interest in durable, natural-appearance restorations that enhance your smile. As a practicing restorative dentist for decades, I'm here to provide valuable insights into crown longevity and maintenance, empowering you to make informed decisions about your dental care.

Crowns are not merely a cosmetic solution-they're an investment in your confidence and health. In the correct placement and with proper maintenance, crowns can help safeguard your tooth from additional harm and even restore your natural bite.

Most of our patients seeking a Dental Crown in Henderson are eager to know the secret to make their crown last longer. The answer lies in education, accurate dental work, and daily habits. By understanding and practicing proper maintenance, you can play an active role in ensuring the longevity of your crown.

What Influences the Lifespan of a Dental Crown?

I get asked frequently:

How long does a dental crown last?

Dental crowns tend to last 5 to 15 years, depending on the type of material, oral hygiene, and everyday habits. With good care, I've seen some last 20 years or more.

How do I make my dental crown last longer?

Here's what I advise every patient:

Brush twice a day with fluoride toothpaste.

Floss around the crown gently to prevent decay

Do not chew ice or complex substances.

Use a night guard when you grind your teeth.

See your dentist for regular cleanings and checkups.

Aftercare is as crucial as the procedure. At Green Valley Smile Care, we take extra steps to ensure patients understand how to care for their restorations from day one.

My Crown Experience: What Patients Are Saying

At Green Valley Smile Care, we specialize in painless, accurate, and tailored dentistry. Our patients know it-and they tell people about it. Just read this review by Shahn Sherafat:

"I have just gotten a crown or onlay and never once felt pain from any procedure, not even a pinch. When I say no pain, I mean not even ouch! Doctor Sanford is a dental genius-and that's an understatement. Thanks to your whole staff!"

Providing a relaxed experience is always my focus, and feedback such as this is what drives me to do better longer-lasting work.

When Is a Crown the Right Choice?

Another question I hear pretty often is:

When do you require a dental crown rather than a filling?

When a tooth is too severely damaged for a filling to stay on, or when the tooth has had a root canal, the best solution is usually a crown. It encases and safeguards the entire surface of the tooth, minimizing the chances of further destruction.

That's where we step in. We assess your tooth structure, requirements, and expectations to determine the appropriate treatment. We also provide Dental Sedations for clients who get anxious about more extensive procedures so that you can have a relaxing and peaceful visit each time.

What Sets Our Process Apart?

Our patients say to us it's not only the work-it's how we do it. As a top Dentist in Henderson, NV, 89014, I've honed a technique that's as much about your comfort level as it is about accuracy. That means:

Digital imaging for precision fit

Gentile methods for minimal discomfort

Detailed aftercare instruction to guarantee long-term success

I remind patients all the time that spending money on quality crowns-and maintaining them-isn't solely about your smile. It's about staying ahead of bigger problems later.

Trust the Henderson Dentists Who Put You First

We understand that proper dental care turns not only your teeth but your entire quality of life around. If you're thinking about a crown-or whether your old crown is still doing its thing- speak with us.

At Green Valley Smile Care, we spend time getting to know you and providing individualized care with long-lasting results. As trusted Henderson Dentists, we're honored to offer contemporary solutions with a personal touch.