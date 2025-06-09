ISS Relocations Expands Service Portfolio With Premium Handyman Services For Homes And Businesses

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 9, 2025 5:39 am - Explore how ISS Relocations Handyman Services simplifies everyday property maintenance-from repairs and installations to full commercial upkeep-making life easier for both homeowners and businesses through trustworthy, professional service.

ISS Relocations, a global leader in relocation and logistics, proudly announces the expansion of its service offerings with the launch of ISS Relocations Handyman Services. Designed to meet the growing demand for reliable, on-demand property maintenance, this new vertical deliver professional repair, renovation, and general upkeep solutions to residential and commercial clients.

With its longstanding reputation for excellence in relocation and logistics, ISS Relocations is now bringing that same commitment to reliability, quality, and customer satisfaction to the property maintenance space.

Extending Excellence Beyond Moving: The Rise of ISS Relocations Handyman Services

Having successfully built trust across continents through expert moving, storage, and freight solutions, ISS Relocations recognized a clear need among clients for dependable post-move-in support-especially when it comes to settling into a new home or workspace. The launch of its Handyman Services division bridges this gap, offering professional assistance that simplifies home and office maintenance from day one.

“Our goal has always been to make life easier for our clients,” said a spokesperson from ISS Relocations.“With Handyman Services, we go beyond the move-helping people feel truly at home and businesses function smoothly, without delay.”

Wide-Ranging Services to Suit Every Property Type

ISS Relocations Handyman Services provides a comprehensive suite of repair and maintenance solutions customized to various customer needs, including:

.Electrical Services: Fixing sockets, installing lights, replacing switches, and handling safety upgrades.

.Plumbing Solutions: Stopping leaks, unclogging drains, repairing taps, and installing bathroom fixtures.

.Furniture Assembly & Carpentry: Bed setups, shelving, cabinet repairs, and woodwork enhancements.

.Interior & Exterior Painting: High-quality painting, drywall repairs, and touch-ups for home or office.

.Appliance Installation: Expert setups for washing machines, ovens, air conditioners, and more.

.General Repairs: Door alignments, tile fixes, hanging curtains or TVs, and much more.

.Commercial Property Support: Partitioning, fit-outs, safety checks, and maintenance for office spaces.

With a team of skilled, certified technicians and a commitment to punctuality, ISS ensures that every task-big or small-is completed to the highest standards.

Streamlined Process for a Hassle-Free Experience

ISS Relocations Handyman Services operates on a streamlined, customer-centric process to ensure speed, transparency, and quality at every stage:

1 Contact: Clients can book services online or via phone, choosing a convenient

2 & Quotation: A quick evaluation-either virtual or on-site-leads to a clear, no-surprise

3 Execution: Work begins on schedule, using the right tools and materials for optimal

4 Review: A post-service walkthrough ensures everything meets ISS's strict quality

5 Support: Clients receive follow-up care and easy access to repeat or contract-based maintenance.

Why Choose ISS Relocations Handyman Services?

With its established reputation in service excellence, ISS Relocations brings distinct advantages to the property maintenance market:

.Reliable Technicians: Background-checked, insured, and skilled professionals across multiple trades.

.Speedy Service: Same-day or next-day appointments with guaranteed arrival windows.

.Transparent Pricing: Competitive, flat-rate pricing with no hidden charges.

.Scalable Solutions: Ideal for both individual homeowners and commercial property portfolios.

.Full Customer Satisfaction: Work isn't finished until the client is fully satisfied.

Enhancing the Post-Move Experience

Relocation is only half the journey-setting up and maintaining your new environment is the other half. ISS Relocations Handyman Services ensures that clients don't have to scramble to find reliable tradesmen post-move. Whether it's hanging curtain rods, repairing a leaky faucet, or prepping an office for daily operations, clients can count on ISS to deliver seamless support even after the relocation is complete.

By extending into handyman services, ISS strengthens its promise of end-to-end relocation and lifestyle solutions, making it easier for clients to transition and thrive in their new spaces.

Geographic Coverage and Future Plans

Initially launched in key cities across the UAE and expanding quickly to other regions, ISS Relocations Handyman Services is set to become a trusted partner in homes, offices, and commercial properties. Plans are underway to introduce app-based booking, subscription maintenance packages, and integrated relocation + repair packages for enhanced value.

“We're not just helping clients relocate anymore-we're helping them settle, live, and work better,” said the ISS team.“Our vision is to be your go-to partner for every stage of the journey.”

Conclusion

ISS Relocations Handyman Services is redefining what it means to offer full-service support to today's dynamic, fast-moving population. By combining the trust of a global relocation leader with the hands-on expertise of skilled technicians, ISS is making everyday property care effortless, efficient, and worry-free.