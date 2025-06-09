Announcing G2C Venture Partners

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 9, 2025 6:02 am - We are thrilled to announce what we have been building behind the scenes – G2C Venture Partners is officially launching today!

Over a decade of Collaboration Transforms into a Venture Vision

We are thrilled to announce what we have been building behind the scenes – G2C Venture Partners is officially launching today!

As three founders-turned-investors – Sunil Grover, Amar Chokhawala, and Vik Ghai – we are bringing our combined decades of experience and co-investment partnerships to a new kind of venture fund.

We are combining our battle-tested experience, relationship networks, and investment capital into an early stage venture fund designed to harness the next wave of enterprise innovation.

Here, technical brilliance meets business intuition to generate superior business outcomes.

Companies that dominate the enterprise tech stack tomorrow will emerge not just from superior AI algorithms but from superior understanding and intuitive design of how AI adapts to human organizations.

Our Origination Story

From friendships to co-investments to Venture Partners

Our journey didn't start yesterday.

For over 10 years we have been collaborating – first as friends raising similarly aged children and founders running parallel companies, then as co-investors backing promising founders together.

When we exited our respective ventures, we reconnected, incubated and reconfirmed – over a period of nearly a year – that we shared the same vision for the future and a commitment to institutionalize our learnings through an early stage venture fund.

An approach that incorporates the complexities of an early stage founder journey because we have lived it ourselves.

We have been lucky to have great mentors in our careers and now we pay it forward.

In our investing careers so far we have helped founders navigate their“moments of truth” – those make-or-break decisions that define a company's path. This hands-on coaching is core to how we work – bringing our experience to the table exactly when founders need it most.

We have seen what works and what doesn't across our portfolio – taking the patterns from our wins and the hard lessons from our misses.

Our battle tested approach helps founders avoid common pitfalls and focus on what actually drives success when building companies.

Why Now?

The Enterprise AI Control Gap

The data and anecdotes from our executive relationships are compelling!

Enterprise AI funding reached $18.7B in Q1 2025 (per Carta) yet only 23% of these companies have achieved meaningful customer adoption.

This disconnect isn't just a capital inefficiency – it's our opportunity.

As we look to 2025 and beyond – the gap between AI aspirations and execution is staggering.

While 89% of enterprises are actively piloting AI solutions only 14% have successfully implemented them at scale (per McKinsey).

Our opportunity is clear: most enterprise AI application startups are rushing products to market without giving business users the controls (and trust) they need.

Having been through similar tech stack refresh cycles before, we are seeing history repeat itself.

Companies like Workday, Salesforce and ServiceNow succeeded because they empowered business users first (HR, Sales and IT respectively). They transformed their respective domains by creating intuitive interfaces that let non-technical business executives make decisions without having to go through complex technical cycles.

Today's AI landscape is experiencing the same growing pains. Impressive technology, demos and pilots abound but solutions that truly put business leaders in control and address their adoption concerns and business risks are rare.

The Cognitive Stack

Putting Business Users in Control

We are focusing our current investments to address these gaps in the“Cognitive Stack” that powers AI-native companies.

More precisely, we are investing in founders creating AI systems that put business leaders in control, turning company knowledge into automated intelligence.

Each layer of this stack represents a critical business function where control must be maintained:

Perception Layer: AI interfaces that understand context while respecting a company's culture, brand voice and values

Reasoning Layer: AI decision engines that apply business rules and risk frameworks easily defined by business managers

Action Layer: automated execution that happens within leadership-defined boundaries

Orchestration Layer: business priorities/policies drive how AI systems work together

By Founders, for Founders, with Founders

We bring a unique company building mindset.

Having built and sold enterprise applications ourselves we understand the challenges of bringing new technology applications to market.

We have navigated numerous product market fit iterations, enterprise sales cycles, procurement & regulatory hurdles, fundraising cycles and company building journeys. Individually as founders and collectively as co-investors.

We have come together as G2C to help coach exceptional founders how to carefully navigate the delicate balance between innovation and practicality, financial runway vs. equity preservation, disciplined culture building and letting off some steam.

Helping navigate the daily trade-offs to win the day – without compromising on executing on the vision – in split second decisions with limited data is an“all-in” effort.

We are all in!

We are not in the check writing business. We are in the company building business.

We ensure that our vision for the business is well aligned with the founders vision. Then we ensure that our financial interests are aligned with the founders and with the Company. When that is aligned, our request is to please...

...take our money and let us work for you!

The founders in our portfolio companies are in-charge.

Yes, we serve on our portfolio company's boards as fiduciaries, we are rigorous in our approach and our coaching comes with tough love when navigating through growing pains. But the founders are in charge.

This value of alignment and pay for performance carries through the founding team, early employees and all stakeholders.

G2C's services come at no cash costs to the business. We get rewarded for performance when the founders see their payday.

Until that day comes, we are all in.

When a founder calls us in the middle of a tough sales deal or personnel crisis we don't offer just a helping shoulder. We bring battle-tested experience, playbooks and immediate hands-on action.

The founders emergency becomes our emergency – because we have been there and know what it takes to dig your way out of a hole.

Beyond Capital: The G2C Edge

Our approach to early stage company building is hands-on.

We roll up our sleeves to help you:

Get your MVP right through rigorous engineering and market iteration

Connect with early customers to accelerate your idea validation-to-revenue journey

Scale from solution fit to market fit with refined strategies for growth

Navigate complex negotiations to protect and propel your startup

Set the right foundation and understanding of time tested company building pillars

Recruit, build relationships with, and select the right financial or strategic investment partners for continuing the next phase of the company's growth.

Join Our Journey

The cognitive stack is more than an investment thesis for us – it's our conviction for building the future of business. We are putting everything behind the founders brave enough to build it.

From grit to capital, join our journey to changing the world – one cognitive enterprise at a time.

We are eager to talk to founders who have launched their journey or are contemplating launching one, business executives who want to review how the emerging AI applications can be adopted in their organizations, venture partners who want to participate in individual companies and co-investors who want to collaborate with us on individual company building opportunities

Feel free to send us an email us at ...