Russia Continues Building Int'l Coop. System Based On Equality

2025-06-09 10:04:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, June 9 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday that Russia intends to continue building an international cooperation system based on equality and combating all forms of discrimination in cooperation with Russia's partners, most notably the BRICS group.
This came in a message to the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
This year, the forum will be held under the theme, "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World."
"Together with our partners, particularly within the BRICS group, we remain committed to building on effective system of equal and mutually beneficial international cooperation, free from any form of discrimination, coercion and sanctions pressure," said Putin.
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 18-21. (end)
