Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Repatriates Group Of Young Prisoners In Swap Deal With Ukraine

Russia Repatriates Group Of Young Prisoners In Swap Deal With Ukraine


2025-06-09 10:04:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, June 9 (KUNA) -- Russia on Monday welcomed home a young group of wounded prisoners of war (POWs) under the age of 25 in an exchange deal with Ukraine, as agreed on during talks in Istanbul last week.
While Moscow and Kyiv have not disclosed the number of POWs exchanged between the two sides, the same number of captured soldiers have been swapped, according to a Russian defense ministry statement.
The Russian soldiers released by Kyiv are now in Belarus for medical and psychological aid before being repatriated to continue their treatment, the Russian military said.
On the prisoner swap deal, the Kremlin said that Russia is prepared to honor the agreements with Ukraine on the exchange of POWs, which Moscow said reflected its commitment to protect its military servicemen. (end)
dan


MENAFN09062025000071011013ID1109651820

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search