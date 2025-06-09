23 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Twenty-three Palestinians were martyred and others were injured on Monday in a series of airstrikes and bombings carried out by the Israeli occupation forces in various areas across the Gaza Strip.

Sources in Gaza reported that the number of martyrs has risen to 11 due to ongoing Israeli shelling since Monday dawn on the neighborhoods of Al-Shuja'iya and Al-Zaytoun in eastern Gaza City.

In a separate incident, medical sources stated that 13 Palestinians, including children and women, were martyred in five Israeli airstrikes targeting tents sheltering displaced people and homes in the city of Khan Younis in the southern part of the Strip.

The attacks included areas such as Al-Mawasi in the west of the city, the town of Abasan Al-Kabira in the east, and the Batin Al-Samin area in the south.

Medical sources also confirmed that 10 people were martyred when Israeli occupation forces targeted civilians gathered near an aid distribution center west of Rafah, in southern Gaza.

The Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) reported earlier Monday that eight individuals were martyred after Israeli occupation forces opened fire on them while they were waiting for food aid in western Rafah.

Additionally, three martyrs and several wounded were taken to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City after Israeli occupation forces targeted a group of people in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in southeastern Gaza.

On Sunday, the Gaza Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 54,880 martyrs and 126,227 wounded.

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip continues to worsen due to the Israeli occupation's persistent obstruction of humanitarian aid entry, ongoing bombardment across all regions, and the destruction of what remains of medical and public service facilities and shelters for displaced persons.