Qatar Participates In General Session Of International Labour Conference

Geneva: The State of Qatar participated Monday in the General Session of the 113th International Labour Conference (ILC) held in Geneva.

The conference brought together Ministers of Labour, heads of delegations, and representatives of workers and employers from the International Labour Organization's (ILO) member states.

The Minister of Labour HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri headed the State of Qatar's delegation.

Qatar's participation, represented by a senior delegation from the Ministry of Labour, highlights the country's ongoing commitment to engage actively with international organizations and maintain dialogue on the evolving global labour landscape.

In his speech, HE Minister of Labour Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri highlighted Qatar's comprehensive reforms aimed at developing its labour market over recent years.

These reforms focus on key areas such as strengthening the legislative and regulatory framework for occupational health and safety, as well as implementing extensive awareness and training programmes for both workers and labour inspectors. Qatar has also built strong partnerships with the ILO to promote decent work practices, especially in critical sectors.

His Excellency voiced the State of Qatar's appreciation for the ILO's continued efforts to promote social justice and decent work at the regional and global levels.

His Excellency noted that the Director-General's report offers an honest and thorough analysis of the structural challenges facing labour markets amid global crises.

He stressed that social justice is no longer just an ideal, but a necessary foundation for social stability and peace.

His Excellency emphasized that the report highlights the importance of embedding democratic values, participation, and fairness in building resilient and fair labour systems. He underlined the urgent need to enhance social dialogue as a key mechanism for developing inclusive solutions.

His Excellency also pointed out that key conference topics, especially the draft programme and budget for 2026-2027, represent important steps towards strengthening the ILO's capacity to carry out its strategic goals. These include supporting social dialogue, advancing decent work, and addressing labour market challenges in developing countries.

Reaffirming Qatar's strong support, HE the Minister of Labour also spoke in favour of elevating the status of the State of Palestine in international organizations. He emphasized the importance of empowering Palestinian institutions to protect the rights of Palestinian workers amid ongoing challenges caused by the occupation.

His Excellency warmly welcomed the decision to grant Palestine "Non-Member Observer State" status at the ILO. He described this as a clear endorsement of the organisation's commitment to justice and legitimacy, as well as recognition of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination and dignified existence.

Concluding his remarks, HE the Minister of Labour reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to supporting the ILO's mission and to cooperating with international partners to promote social justice and build a future based on decent work and respect for human dignity.

The current session of the International Labour Conference brings together nearly 5,000 participants from 187 member states, including governments, employers, and workers.

Among the key issues under discussion are the Director-General's report, titled "Jobs, Rights and Growth," and a report on the situation of workers in the occupied Arab territories.

The conference agenda also covers topics such as protection against biological hazards in the workplace and decent work in the platform economy, with the first-ever discussion on setting standards. Additionally, the conference explores innovative approaches to addressing the informal economy and encouraging formal employment.

Held annually in Geneva, the International Labour Conference, often called the global parliament of labour, sets the ILO's public policies, including conventions and recommendations. It also makes key decisions on the organisation's policies, work programme, budget, and elects members to its governing body.

Participants include heads of state and government, relevant ministers, representatives of employers and workers, as well as officials from international, governmental, and labour organizations.