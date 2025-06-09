SAVOR SUMMER, SKIP THE TOXINS: BENJAMIN FRANKLIN PLUMBING MAKES THE CASE FOR A WHOLE-HOUSE WATER FILTRATION SYSTEM

COLUMBIA, Md., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As both temperatures and household water usage begin to rise this summer, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing is reminding homeowners that now is the ideal time to install a whole-house water filtration system. These systems deliver clean, great-tasting water straight from every tap while helping reduce exposure to potentially harmful chemicals. By addressing common issues like hard water before peak demand sets in, families can enjoy healthier water, extend the life of their appliances and kick off their summer fresh and clean.

"Clean water leads to a carefree summer," said Joseph Wade, vice president of operations at Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. "A professionally installed filtration system acts as a barrier to potentially harmful substances while improving taste and protecting appliances from the effects of hard water. It's an investment in your family's well-being and peace of mind."

According to the Environmental Protection Agency , the average family consumes 300 gallons per day for drinking, cooking, washing clothes, running the dishwasher and taking a shower. Whole-house water filtration systems are designed to treat all the water entering the home. These systems are especially beneficial during summer, when increased water consumption, laundry loads and outdoor activities place a higher demand on plumbing.

With consumer financing options available and 24/7 online scheduling, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing makes it easy to take advantage of all the benefits of a whole-house water filtration system, including:



Better-Tasting, Odor-Free Water: Great for drinking, cooking and bathing.

Reduced Exposure to Potentially Harmful Substances: Common impurities found in tap water include Total Trihalomethanes, lead and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) – known as "forever chemicals." Installing water filtration systems can help effectively reduce these contaminants from your home's water supply.

Appliance Protection: Extend the life of coffee makers, dishwashers and ice machines by reducing mineral buildup and scale that result from hard water. Improved Skin and Hair Health: Soften water that can otherwise cause dryness and irritation.

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing provides expert guidance to help customers choose the right filtration system based on their home's unique water profile, household size and budget. Services include professional water testing, system installation and ongoing maintenance to keep systems running efficiently year-round.

Whether upgrading an existing setup or installing a new one like the Brita PRO® Water Filtration Systems or Reverse Osmosis systems , Benjamin Franklin Plumbing offers timely, professional solutions to ensure your home's water quality meets the highest standards. Contact your local Benjamin Franklin Plumbing to inquire about available financing options.

For more information or to schedule a service appointment, visit or call (844) 323-2156.

About Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

Founded in 2001, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing currently operates in more than 300 locations across North America. With an emphasis on customer satisfaction, the company's highly trained and licensed plumbers offer a full range of plumbing services that meet the highest industry standards including installation, repair and replacement. The Punctual Plumber is part of Authority Brands, the parent company to leading home service brands across the plumbing, electrical services, residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, tree care, restoration and pest control services sector. For more information, visit and .

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 16 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See for more information.

Contact:

Emily Muller

Fish 919

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED