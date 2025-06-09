Herr's Launches 2025 Flavored By Philly: Crunch Off Competition

Winning Flavor to Join Herr's Product Line as a Permanent Fixture

NOTTINGHAM, Pa., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Herr Foods Inc., the iconic Pennsylvania-based snack company, is thrilled to kick off the fourth annual Flavored by Philly-a fan-favorite competition. In a fresh twist for 2025, Herr's is launching Flavored by Philly: Crunch Off, as this year's contest invites the public to vote on their favorite flavor from past champions, with the winning chip earning a permanent spot in the Herr's product lineup.

To celebrate the start of this year's showdown, Herr's is teaming up with none other than Philadelphia Phillies slugger and fan-favorite, Kyle Schwarber. A longtime Herr's enthusiast, Schwarber is rallying snack lovers across the tri-state area to try all three bold flavors and cast their vote for their favorite.

"As a big fan of Herr's and all their flavorful chips, I'm excited to partner with the official chip of the Phillies for this year's Flavored by Philly: Crunch Off," said Kyle Schwarber. "This competition is going to be fierce with such bold flavors, and I can't wait to see which one earns a permanent spot. Plus, I'm thankful for Herr's continued support of my foundation, Neighborhood Heroes."

The Flavored by Philly: Crunch Off contest has become a beloved annual tradition, celebrating local flavors and culinary ingenuity. Herr's continues to highlight the vibrant Philadelphia food scene, and this year's contenders are a delicious tribute to the city's rich culinary heritage. The three competing flavors include:



Long Hots & Sharp Provolone

Inspired by a local Philadelphian, this chip brings the heat with bold roasted pepper flavor, sharp provolone undertones, and a gradually building mild spice.



Tomato Pie

Paying homage to Corropolese Bakery's signature dish, this chip features the familiar flavors of sweet tomato sauce and Romano cheese paired with Herr's signature hearty crunch.

Special Hot Stromboli

Modeled after Romano's Special Hot Stromboli, this flavor delivers a savory blend of cheese and spices with just the right amount of heat-capturing the essence of a Philly classic.

"This competition is a celebration of Philadelphia's culinary identity that we are proud to be a part of," said Ed Herr, Chairman and CEO of Herr's. "We're honored to let our fans decide which of these incredible flavors becomes a permanent addition to our snack family."

Fans can vote for their favorite starting at 9:00 AM EST on June 9th at herrsflavoredbyphilly. Voting closes on August 4th and the winning flavor will be revealed by August 31st. In addition to determining the flavor that earns a permanent spot in Herr's product lineup, participants will also be entered to win one of eight sweepstakes prizes, including a Herr's gift basket filled with snacks and merchandise, plus a $100 gift card.

For more information about Herr's and their variety of flavors visit herrs. Follow Herr's on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to receive announcements on all the exciting new flavors and more.

For more information and to explore Herr's full range of snacks, visit herrs. Follow Herr's on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates, new flavor announcements, and more.

About Herr's

Made from the finest ingredients available and always bursting with flavor, Herr's snacks have been giving people something to smile about since 1946, when Jim Herr started his own snack company. Based in Nottingham, Pennsylvania, where visitors are welcomed to its Visitor Center and Snack Factory, Herr's produces more than 300 snack products in nine product categories and continues to be family-owned and operated. herrs

SOURCE Herr Foods Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED