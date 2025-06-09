Brooklyn Brewery Launches A New Support Program To Provide Direct Aid To NYC's Trans Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brooklyn Brewery Also Named Official Beer and Brewery of NYC Pride 2025, Third Year in a Row

For the third consecutive year, Brooklyn Brewery is proud to serve as the Official Beer and Brewery of NYC Pride , with The Stonewall Inn IPA as the official beer of the festivities . While the brewery will be out in full force at the Pride March and other celebrations this June, it's also taking the moment to do something deeper. Instead of spending money on a traditional advertising campaign, Brooklyn Brewery is directing its resources to fund Brooklyn Brewery Supports - a new initiative that will provide direct financial assistance to trans, non-binary, and two-spirit New Yorkers throughout the year.

To bring the initiative to life, Brooklyn Brewery has partnered with queer Latina activist, actor, and Stonewall Inn Gives Back board member Angelica Christina . Together, they'll distribute $25,000 in direct support to 25 trans, non-binary, or two-spirit New Yorkers - $1,000 each, no strings attached, to help cover basic but critical needs like housing, healthcare, transportation, food and more. Angelica will help select recipients, advocate for their stories, and, when safe and consented to, collaborate with Brooklyn Brewery to amplify their stories throughout the year.

“The trans, nonbinary and 2 spirit community have been under massive attack these past several months,” says Angelica Christina.“This current administration is intent on eradicating us while further pushing us into poverty. What Brooklyn Brewery seeks to do is offer monetary support during these precarious times. We hope to uplift the voices of our most vulnerable and at risk when it's needed the most. If you or someone you know is in need, please nominate yourself and/or them.”

These communities are facing rising levels of state-level discrimination, anti-trans legislation, and outright violence across the country. In New York alone, trans people are experiencing double the unemployment rate of the general population, widespread workplace harassment, and job loss simply due to gender identity. Nationwide, trans individuals are also disproportionately impacted by homelessness, violence, and barriers to healthcare. Brooklyn Brewery Supports responds to these urgent realities with direct financial relief and a platform to elevate community voices and lived experiences throughout the year.

Robin Ottaway, President of Brooklyn Brewery explains:“As attacks on trans rights escalate, we wanted to use our resources to show up with purpose - by supporting people in our own city who are too often pushed to the margins.”

This direct aid initiative builds upon Brooklyn Brewery's long standing commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ communities. Since 2017, the brewery has brewed The Stonewall Inn IPA in partnership with The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) , using its platforms and sales to raise both funds and awareness for LGBTQ+ rights. In 2023, Brooklyn Brewery earned Certified Safe Space status through SIGBI, and has since expanded its Create Space initiative to support queer communities across the globe. In 2024, the brewery's Found Family campaign celebrated the bonds of chosen family within LGBTQ+ communities - stories that reflect Brooklyn's own values of solidarity, inclusion, and care.

From community partnerships to Pride marches, Brooklyn Brewery's ethos remains clear: support isn't seasonal - it's structural. And in 2025, that support means showing up in a different, more urgent way.

Brooklyn Brewery Supports launches June 5th, and recipients will be selected on a rolling basis through December 2025. Anyone who identifies as trans, non-binary, or two-spirit, is 21+, and lives in NYC may apply, or be nominated by a friend.

To apply or nominate someone, visit: brooklynbrewery.com/brooklynbrewerysupports .

ABOUT BROOKLYN BREWERY:

Brooklyn Brewery is a leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution. From our home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, we are always in the making, drawing inspiration from our local community of innovators, makers, and doers to spread the culture and creativity of craft beer to 30 states and over 30 countries on 5 continents. Learn more at .

ABOUT ANGELICA CHRISTINA:

Angelica Christina is a passionate and driven Queer Latina, activist, actor, model, producer and trans consultant hailing from Spanish Harlem in New York City. Angelica is a proud alumni of the nation's first fully accredited LGBTQIA+ high school, The Harvey Milk High School. She is a sexual assault & homelessness survivor. She is on the Board of Directors for the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, since 2020. Angelica is an accomplished media personality and actor having appeared on several television shows, documentaries and networks such as The Oprah Winfrey Show, MSNBC, America's Next Top Model, Survival of the Thickest on Netflix and Pose Seasons 2 & 3 on FX. She has made it her mission to further educate the world on the issues that plague the trans community, to promote healing for marginalized communities and to continue to carve out space for trans and queer stories to be told.

ABOUT THE STONEWALL GIVES BACK INITIATIVE:

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) is a non-profit charitable organization inspired by the struggles and ideals of the LGBTQ rights movement born from the Stonewall Inn Uprising of 1969. They are committed to eliminating the social intolerance that is profoundly impacting the lives of LGBTQ citizens throughout America and abroad. Through awareness campaigns, educational programming, fundraising and candid public dialogue, they support grassroots organizations scattered across the world and especially those in communities where progress toward equality has been slow and the negative impact of ongoing acts of discrimination and harassment can no longer be tolerated.

