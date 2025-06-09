Greystone Provides $26 Million In Bridge Financing For Skilled Nursing Facility In California
The Greystone Bridge loan includes a 15-month term with a 12-month extension option at a floating rate and is full-term interest-only. Greystone intends to lead the borrower through a permanent financing solution with a HUD-insured loan.
“We are thrilled to have helped the sponsor acquire this beautiful new asset and look forward to ushering them through the FHA loan process, which provides longer terms and lower rates than other permanent debt options in today's market,” said Mr. Rubin.“As the #1 HUD healthcare lender*, Greystone's lending expertise and market knowledge are essential resources for sponsors looking to grow and optimize their portfolios.”
About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .
*For HUD's 2024 fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. Based upon combined firm commitments received by Greystone Funding Company LLC and Greystone Servicing company LLC and excludes risk sharing and hospital loans.
PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
...
