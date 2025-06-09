RSM Announces $1 Billion Investment In Technology To Accelerate AI Strategy And Drive Next-Level Innovative Solutions For Clients

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This investment integrates agentic AI platforms , intelligent systems that autonomously perform complex tasks alongside humans, across RSM's operations and services. This will further enhance efficiency and empower RSM professionals to deliver faster, smarter, higher quality and more strategic solutions – advancing client outcomes while driving the firm's commitment to innovation and a digitally enabled workforce.

"RSM is leading the charge in digital transformation, and agentic AI is central to our strategy."

The $1 billion investment comes as RSM prepares to complete a transatlantic merger , creating a partner-owned, multinational organization spanning the U.S., UK, Canada, Ireland, India and El Salvador-with 23,000 professionals and $5 billion in combined annual revenue. Together, the investment and upcoming merger reinforce RSM's digital leadership, paving the way for a compelling, global future and establishing the firm as a leader in AI innovation-transforming how it helps the middle market solve complex challenges and seize emerging opportunities.

Shaping the future of the middle market

"AI continues to be a strategic imperative for RSM, and our significant investment enables us to move decisively from exploration to execution, driving real outcomes for our people and our clients through responsible, business-led solutions," said Brian Becker , managing partner & CEO with RSM US LLP. "We're not simply adopting new technologies-we're transforming how we deliver value, combining deeper insights, greater agility and an unwavering focus on quality and impact."

Today's announcement highlights a series of strategic investments RSM is making over the next three years to help the middle market build the necessary frameworks, operating models and technological infrastructure to harness AI opportunities. Key initiatives include:



Developing and investing in industry-specific AI tools and talent, and pursuing strategic ventures to build scalable AI frameworks and infrastructure.

Fully integrating agentic AI into RSM's assurance, tax and consulting services to optimize performance, unlock efficiencies, improve quality and accelerate growth for clients.

Empowering RSM talent with agentic AI tools to heighten productivity and professional growth while enabling faster, higher-quality and more innovative solutions that deliver deeper insights and personalized support to clients. Expanding agentic AI-driven solutions throughout the client lifecycle to elevate the overall client experience.

"RSM is leading the charge in digital transformation, and agentic AI is central to our strategy," said Sergio de la Fe , enterprise digital leader and partner with RSM US LLP. "Our $1 billion investment is fueling groundbreaking innovation to empower our talent and clients to achieve unprecedented performance. This commitment to our digital first strategy reflects a sustained journey that will continue to evolve well beyond this initial investment as we drive market-leading solutions and redefine how the middle market navigates the future."

Building on a foundation of AI innovation

RSM's agentic AI strategy centers on developing "AI flows"-purpose-built workflows that enable RSM professionals to leverage and optimize AI agents and generative AI capabilities. These AI flows will seamlessly integrate into existing workflows, enhancing quality, efficiency and value for RSM's clients and talent, while driving measurable improvements in quality, business performance and effectiveness.

This approach builds on RSM's established AI capabilities, which have already improved how its professionals access insights and deliver greater value and outcomes for clients. Examples include:



myRSM Tax : Uses AI-powered tools like K-1 extraction and straight-through processing to automate tax workflows, improve accuracy, and provide real-time results.

RSM Luca : A digital audit ecosystem leveraging AI to transform the assurance process by automating routine tasks, analyzing complex data sets and assisting in identifying key risk areas to enhance audit quality and delivery.

RSM Atlas, Automated Compliance System : An AI-powered compliance platform leveraging machine learning and generative AI to automate regulatory mapping, monitor changes in real time and recommend control updates-cutting manual workloads from two weeks to a single day while reinforcing the firm's commitment to ethical, scalable compliance. DASH : An AI enabled platform, powered by ServiceNow, within RSM's Catamaran managed services that uses AI to quickly analyze and summarize client requests, issues and opportunities-helping teams improve first-touch response and more efficiently support client needs from intake to outcome.

Leading AI innovation for middle market success

With deep advisory experience, RSM is positioned to drive continued transformative growth by blending human insights and experience with advanced AI technology. RSM's AI initiatives are already delivering measurable improvements in operational efficiency and decision-making for middle market clients, including:



Collaborated with the City of Kelowna to develop a comprehensive AI strategy that identified over 100 automation opportunities and launched a generative AI-powered building permit assistant, significantly improving service delivery and positioning the city as a national leader in public sector AI innovation.

Worked with a medium-sized municipality in Southwestern Ontario to develop an AI agent for building codes and bylaws that helps make city services more accessible and responsible. The technology enables city staff in the Building division to more quickly get accurate information, reduce wait times and improve compliance. Engaging with Tyler Technologies to implement self-serve analytics and anomaly detection that will significantly enhance their ability to turn data into actionable insights. By empowering their teams with real-time visibility and automated anomaly detection, they're identifying issues faster, improving service delivery and driving smarter decisions across the organization.

Strategic alliances powering AI growth

RSM's AI strategy is strengthened by key relationships with leading technology innovators , accelerating the firm's ability to scale AI solutions across industries and service lines while advancing its innovation agenda to increase outcomes across client engagements:



Microsoft – As a strategic partner, Microsoft powers several of RSM's AI-enabled platforms. As an early adopter Microsoft Cloud Solutions Partner, RSM integrates tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot, Azure AI, Copilot Studio and a new Analyst and Visual Creator to empower its teams, enhance collaboration, automate workflows and improve decision-making.

Additive – Through this collaboration, RSM leverages AI to automate the processing of K-1, K-3 and related tax documents, significantly improving speed and accuracy in tax compliance. Blue J – RSM uses Blue J's generative AI platform to accelerate complex tax research, streamline memo drafting and improve workflow efficiency-while keeping RSM professionals at the center of client advice.

Empowering talent and AI innovation from within

RSM's AI Center of Excellence is a cornerstone of the firm's enterprise AI strategy. It defines the AI roadmap and drives responsible innovation through solution development, governance and firm-wide enablement-catalyzing AI adoption across teams and service delivery.

Building on this foundation, RSM's annual innovation event, Next Wave-held yearly since 2018 and kicking off again in late June-focuses on the theme "The Next Wave of Service: Intelligent, Intuitive, AI-enabled." The event reflects RSM's digital first approach by empowering employees to adopt AI tools that augment decision-making, streamline processes and deliver greater value to clients.

RSM sees AI as a key driver for businesses seeking to stay competitive in a fast-evolving landscape. With a long-term vision guiding its strategy, the firm continues to advance its own operations and help clients realize greater success through intelligent, AI-driven solutions.

Learn more here: AI at RSM | RSM US

