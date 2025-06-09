Superior Health Quality Alliance Selected By The Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) As Quality Innovation Network Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO), Now Serving Two Regions Under Expanded Five-Year, 13Th Scope Of Work

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The award represents both a continuation and a significant expansion of Superior Health's mission to improve healthcare quality, safety and equity for Medicare beneficiaries. Superior Health will partner with Qsource in the Great Lakes Region to advance quality improvement initiatives in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana. In the Northeast Region, Superior Health will partner with Quality Insights to lead work in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"This is a pivotal moment for our alliance," said Tania Daniels, CEO of Superior Health. "CMS's decision recognizes our proven ability to deliver results and build trusted relationships across care settings. We are honored to extend our support to even more providers and communities."

Superior Health was selected for its strong performance history and innovative approach to delivering person-centered, data-driven improvement strategies. In the last five years, Superior Health has:



Avoided more than 270,000 harms

Reduced hospital readmissions by 21% Delivered more than $1 billion in measurable value

Superior Health will provide no-cost technical assistance to eligible providers, including support for chronic disease management, behavioral health integration, patient safety, care coordination and health equity - all aligned with CMS national goals.

To learn more about Superior Health Quality Alliance and the impact of the 13th SOW, visit superiorhealthqa .

Superior Health Quality Alliance is comprised of eight member organizations – all with long track records of success driving achievement of Medicare quality improvement goals. Member organizations include the Illinois Health and Hospital Association , MetaStar , Michigan Health & Hospital Association , Midwest Kidney Network , Minnesota Hospital Association , iMPROve Health , Stratis Health and the Wisconsin Hospital Association . Our diverse capabilities and commitment to excellence form a comprehensive quality improvement organization dedicated to collaborative approaches to improve the health of the communities we serve. Learn more, access the Superior Health website .

SOURCE Superior Health Quality Alliance