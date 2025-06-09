Superior Health Quality Alliance Selected By The Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) As Quality Innovation Network Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO), Now Serving Two Regions Under Expanded Five-Year, 13Th Scope Of Work
"This is a pivotal moment for our alliance," said Tania Daniels, CEO of Superior Health. "CMS's decision recognizes our proven ability to deliver results and build trusted relationships across care settings. We are honored to extend our support to even more providers and communities."
Superior Health was selected for its strong performance history and innovative approach to delivering person-centered, data-driven improvement strategies. In the last five years, Superior Health has:
-
Avoided more than 270,000 harms
Reduced hospital readmissions by 21%
Delivered more than $1 billion in measurable value
Superior Health will provide no-cost technical assistance to eligible providers, including support for chronic disease management, behavioral health integration, patient safety, care coordination and health equity - all aligned with CMS national goals.
To learn more about Superior Health Quality Alliance and the impact of the 13th SOW, visit superiorhealthqa .
Superior Health Quality Alliance is comprised of eight member organizations – all with long track records of success driving achievement of Medicare quality improvement goals. Member organizations include the Illinois Health and Hospital Association , MetaStar , Michigan Health & Hospital Association , Midwest Kidney Network , Minnesota Hospital Association , iMPROve Health , Stratis Health and the Wisconsin Hospital Association . Our diverse capabilities and commitment to excellence form a comprehensive quality improvement organization dedicated to collaborative approaches to improve the health of the communities we serve. Learn more, access the Superior Health website .
SOURCE Superior Health Quality Alliance
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment