Jackery Presents Latest Sustainable Energy Solutions At AIA25 Expo

As a trailblazer in the renewable energy sector, Jackery introduced the EHB category in recent years. The category is a new approach to residential power resilience focused on critical home energy needs. A focal point of the expo was the Jackery HomePower 3000, the newest addition to its best-selling 3kWh solar generator series, designed for essential backup. With a robust 3072Wh battery and a 3,600W output (7,200W surge), it can power your refrigerator for 1-2 Days. Power a household (including Fridge-200W, Fan-30W, WIFI Router-7W, Light-60W) for approximately 15 Hours during emergencies. Featuring plug-and-play operation, an intuitive display, and UL-certified UPS mode, it activates in just 20 milliseconds. It is 47% smaller and 43% lighter than comparable systems.

Beyond its core hardware, the HomePower 3000 supports multiple input sources. The Jackery App introduces smart features like scheduled charging and prioritized solar input to help households cut electricity costs by up to 25% annually.

The system is compatible with two Jackery SolarSaga 200W bifacial solar panels, which are TÜV SÜD certified under IEC TS 63163 Class II for consumer-grade photovoltaic products, offering long-lasting performance in a foldable, portable design.

Also featured was the Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus Kit, equipped with an advanced Smart Transfer Switch (STS) that supports up to 14.4kW of power and 60kWh of storage, enabling users to back up as many as 12 household circuits. This system offers unparalleled flexibility with its seamless switching and multi-source recharging options.

Whole-Home Backup: Where Aesthetics Meet Innovation

Complementing its EHB line, Jackery also presented its Jackery Solar Roof, the world's first XBC curved solar roof tile at the AIA25 Expo. The product was developed in response to a growing demand among architects and designers for solar solutions that do not detract from, but enhance modern structures' appearance. Unlike conventional solar panels that often compromise a building's aesthetic, the Jackery Solar Roof blends seamlessly into architectural designs with its sleek, curved form. With a cell efficiency rate exceeding 25%, these tiles deliver industry-leading green energy performance while redefining the visual language of building-integrated photovoltaics.

Designed to withstand harsh weather conditions and backed by a 25-year performance warranty, the Jackery Solar Roof sets a new benchmark for long-term durability and design-conscious energy solutions. As the architecture community pushes for climate-conscious construction, this latest innovation offers a compelling vision for elevating the role of solar materials from utilitarian necessity to architectural assets.

Meanwhile, Frost & Sullivan released a new white paper, North American Essential Home Backup Industry White Paper. The report recognises Jackery's EHB solution as a benchmark case and showcases its strengths in delivering resilient, green energy for modern homes.

In today's market, EHB systems enhance household energy independence and support faster return on investment through improved energy cost efficiency. These solutions offer added value through potential property appreciation and access to financial incentives. The growing demand in the North American residential energy storage market is driving continued progress in the technical capabilities, affordability, and versatility of EHB systems, making them an increasingly important part of modern home energy strategies. With market trends toward greater energy autonomy, intelligent management, and integrated green solutions, Jackery stands out as a leading contributor with innovative technologies that address residential and portable storage need s.

Shaping the Future of Sustainable Energy

Since pioneering the industry's first lithium portable power station in 2016 and the first portable solar panel in 2018, Jackery has consistently led innovation in clean, efficient, and reliable power solutions. As a category leader in Essential Home Backup, the company is setting new benchmarks for energy security and convenience.

Driven by its mission of sustainable power for your life, Jackery is redefining the future of sustainable living. Through continuous innovation and advanced technology, the company empowers consumers worldwide with reliable, high-performance energy solutions, ranging from portable generators to intelligent rooftop systems. As the global energy landscape evolves, Jackery remains committed to delivering smarter, safer, and more sustainable power to homes and communities around the world.

