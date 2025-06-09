Elevation Point Expands Executive Bench With Strategic Leadership Hires Amid Rapid Firm Growth

Melinda Brodbeck and Lara Galloway Join as Heads of Communications and Growth to Accelerate Firm's National Impact in Independent Wealth Management

MINNEAPOLIS, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Point, a growth accelerator and minority stake partner for independent advisors and breakaway firms, today announced the appointment of Melinda Brodbeck as Head of Corporate Communications and Lara Galloway as Head of Growth. These key leadership hires come as Elevation Point scales its national footprint and continues to solidify its position as a driving force behind the next era of independent wealth management.

As demand for Elevation Point's advisor-first partnership model accelerates, the firm is deepening its executive bench to meet the moment. With a growing pipeline of strategic investments, an expanding portfolio of breakaway and RIA partner firms, and a sharp focus on sustainable growth, Elevation Point is laying the groundwork to become the premier growth partner for elite independent advisors looking to retain control of their futures with full support.

Ms. Brodbeck will oversee strategic communications with a focus on elevating the firm's positioning as the industry leader in minority stake partnerships. Ms. Galloway will lead efforts to accelerate organic growth for RIA partners, including coaching advisor teams on strategies to expand their practices.

"This is a defining moment for Elevation Point," said Jim Dickson, CEO of Elevation Point. "As we extend our reach, these leaders bring the strategic firepower and relationship depth needed to amplify our mission and impact. Lara's legacy of scaling businesses and Melinda's unique understanding of our DNA will be transformative as we double down on growth and brand visibility."

Elevation Point's relationship with Ms. Brodbeck began through its partnership with JConnelly, a leading integrated communications and digital media agency. As the firm's agency of record, JConnelly has played a pivotal role in defining and elevating Elevation Point's brand from the very beginning. This relationship builds on a successful collaboration between JConnelly and Mr. Dickson's previous ventures, during which Ms. Brodbeck, then a senior leader at the agency, became a trusted strategic advisor. Her guidance has been instrumental in shaping Elevation Point's voice, amplifying its message, and deepening its industry influence.

"Our partnership with JConnelly has significantly strengthened our brand and sharpened our communications impact," said Jim Dickson, CEO of Elevation Point. "Their guidance has helped us define who we are, differentiate ourselves in a crowded market, and stay grounded in our mission. Melinda knows our story because she's been helping us tell it from the start and having her now on our leadership team enhances our ability to execute with clarity and consistency while continuing our valued collaboration with JConnelly."

"I've had the privilege of working with Jim for years and have always admired his clarity of vision and integrity of execution," said Ms. Brodbeck. "It's been an honor to help shape Elevation Point's story, and I'm thrilled to now formally join a firm that's redefining what real partnership in independence looks like. Whether advisors are breaking away or scaling up, Elevation Point's minority-stake partnership provides growth support that lets them retain control."

Ms. Galloway, a seasoned growth strategist and coach, will oversee business development initiatives and advisor coaching programs designed to scale Elevation Point's partner firms. She brings deep experience in the advisortech and marketing ecosystem, having served as Chief Marketing Officer at Goldstone Financial Group and held senior leadership positions at AcquireUp (formerly White Glove), where she helped thousands of financial professionals grow through innovative marketing and education platforms.

"Lara has an exceptional track record of helping advisors grow with purpose," said Caitlin Douglas, Founding Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Elevation Point. "Her entrepreneurial mindset, industry credibility, and hands-on coaching approach will be key as we scale both our team and our partners."

A champion for women entrepreneurs and small business growth, Ms. Galloway also spent more than a decade leading her own coaching and media company, Mom Biz Coach, and brings a values-driven approach that aligns seamlessly with Elevation Point's culture.

"This firm is built on relationships, not transactions," said Ms. Galloway. "Advisors don't just need capital, they need a partner that gets it. That's what Elevation Point represents, and I'm proud to be part of a team raising the bar for what partnership in this space can look like."

Both Ms. Brodbeck and Ms. Galloway will report to Mr. Dickson and play pivotal roles in shaping Elevation Point's next phase of expansion.

