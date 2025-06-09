Logisense Earns Elite A Rating From MGI Research

KITCHENER, ON, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - LogiSense Corporation, a leader in agile usage-based billing and monetization solutions, today announced it has been recognized by MGI Research with an MGI 360TM Rating of 55 and a Positive Analyst Outlook , placing the company in the top quartile of global agile billing vendors. Among the 35 rated suppliers in the 2025 Agile Billing Top 50 Buyer's Guide , LogiSense is one of only five companies to receive this prestigious outlook - underscoring its excellence in product strength, financial stability, and customer satisfaction.

"Being named to the top-rated tier by MGI Research is more than a score - it's a validation of our commitment to delivering value through agile, intelligent monetization," said Adam Howatson, CEO of LogiSense. "This recognition reinforces what our customers already experience: robust, scalable billing solutions purpose-built for growth."

The report, published by MGI Research on May 1, 2025, highlights that success in agile billing isn't solely about being in the "top right corner" of the matrix - it's about finding the right fit. LogiSense stands out for its ability to support mid-to-large enterprises across digital, physical, and hybrid markets , especially those with moderate to high billing complexity and volume , including telecom, IoT, and SaaS organizations.

The report also notes LogiSense's consistent profitability and high customer satisfaction as part of their selection as one of only 5 vendors given a positive outlook by the analyst firm. MGI cites LogiSense's usage mediation and rating capabilities as especially noteworthy - key for companies prioritizing dynamic pricing models and data-driven monetization strategies.

LogiSense is a global provider of agile usage-based billing and monetization solutions, empowering B2B and B2C organizations to transform their revenue operations. Trusted by industry leaders such as Cisco, Garmin, Semtech, and Five9, LogiSense enables flexible pricing, streamlined billing, and scalable growth.

About MGI 360 Ratings: MGI 360 Ratings score is a uniform 0 to 100 supplier rating system comprised of over 150 unique data points. The scores condense hundreds of hours of research into simple, easy-to-understand ratings and recommendations to clearly demonstrate differences amongst software vendors. The overall score is comprised of five equally weighted major categories that account for up to 20 points in Product, Management, Channels, Strategy, and Finance. Learn more about MGI 360 Ratings .

