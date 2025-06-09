Smart Bathroom Market Size To Worth USD 25.10 Billion By 2032, At A CAGR Of 13.0% Research By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 9.48 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 25.10 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 13% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
| . By Product (Smart Toilet, Smart Soap Dispenser, Smart Faucets, Smart Showers, Smart Bathroom Mirrors, Smart Bathtubs, and Others)
. By Application (Residential, Commercial [Hotels & Restaurants, Gyms, Spa & Wellness Centers, and Others])
Purchase Single User PDF of Smart Bathroom Market Report (20% Discount) @
Key Industry Segmentation
By Product
In 2024, smart toilets emerged as the largest product segment, contributing 29% of the revenue share. These are the state-of-the-art toilets, with built-in bidet system, and auto flushing, having benefit of fabulous features and saving you money on water. Models from Toto, such as its Neorest 750H, and Kohler, like the Numi 2.0, that offer voice control, smart sensors and personalized flush and bidet features make this abundantly clear.
Smart faucets are projected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2025 to 2032, on account of increasing requirement for touchless, efficient and sustainable solutions such as Moen's U Smart Faucet & Delta's Touch2O that have a focus on hygiene and accurate water flow.
By Application
In 2024, the business segment led the smart bathroom market with 61% revenue share, influenced by the requirement for strong, low maintenance and hygienic products such as smart toilets and the touchless faucets within hotels, office spaces and public facilities. Meanwhile, companies such as American Standard and Kohler are doing their part by supplying efficient, labor-saving products.
The residential segment is set to grow fastest at a 15.5% CAGR (2025–2032), due to smart home uptake and consumer preference for eco-friendly, convenient and luxury bathroom technologies from companies such as Moen and Hansgrohe.
Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:
- Jacuzzi Brands LLC Villeroy & Boch AG Signature Hardware (Ferguson Enterprises LLC) Pfister (Spectrum Brands Inc.) Kraus USA Plumbing LLC Delta Faucet Company Moen Incorporated Kohler Co. Duravit AG Roca Sanitario S.A.
Do y ou h ave a ny s pecific q ueries o r n eed a ny c ustomiz ed r esearch on Smart Bathroom Market ? Submit your inquiry here @
Recent News:
- In May 2025, Hansgrohe India launches the LavaPura Element S series, a premium e-toilet range designed for smart, hygienic, and elegant bathroom experiences.
T able o f Contents - Major Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Smart Bathroom Market Segmentation, by Product
8. Smart Bathroom Market Segmentation, by Application
9. Regional Analysis
10. Company Profiles
11. Use Cases and Best Practices
12. ConclusionCONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment