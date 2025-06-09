Micron Biomedical Names Health Education And Empowerment Advocate, Dr. Jayne Morgan, To Board Of Advisors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Role will focus on helping to inform and build public trust in vaccine and therapy options that are delivered without injections, through dissolvable technology

ATLANTA, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Biomedical , a life science company commercializing needle-free and fully dissolvable technology that simplifies and improves the transport, storage, and administration of drugs and vaccines, today announced the appointment of renowned health advocate, Dr. Jayne Morgan, to its Board of Advisors. Dr. Morgan will focus on promoting public education on next-generation therapeutics and vaccines that are delivered without an injection.

“Dr. Jayne Morgan's impressive track-record delivering easy-to-understand and engaging conversations about health topics people care about has rightfully gained the trust of many Americans across diverse backgrounds,” said Steven Damon, CEO of Micron Biomedical. “At a time when demand for reliable information about life science innovations is high, we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Morgan to Micron Biomedical's Board of Advisors, particularly given the opportunity for our dissolvable microarray technology to improve health locally and globally.”

Roughly 80% of United States counties, covering 30 million people, are classified as healthcare deserts, where proximity to healthcare providers and social determinants of health such as transportation and job flexibility make it challenging to access treatments that require administration by a clinician.1 Self-administrable medicines that can be shipped via standard mail directly to homes have the potential to fundamentally disrupt access to life-changing and life-saving medications and vaccines, as well as help to overcome challenges with needle phobia and cold storage often associated with injectable drugs.

“Throughout my career, I have looked for opportunities to help people make healthy choices that would improve their health and quality of life,” said Jayne Morgan, M.D. “Access to life-saving drugs, particularly in the painless, dissolvable format that Micron Biomedical has developed, have the potential to transform the health of our country and I look forward to working with Micron to advance this work.”

A cardiologist and Adjunct Associate Professor of Medicine at The Morehouse School of Medicine, Dr. Jayne Morgan serves as a CNN medical expert contributor and regularly appears in national media to demystify science news and health information. She is also the owner and creator of The Stairwell Chronicles - a social media series directed toward addressing medical questions in a conversational format. Throughout the pandemic, she gained attention for improving health literacy about diverse topics including vaccines and infectious diseases, caregiving, chronic diseases, weight loss, and wellness.

Previously, she led the Cardiovascular Research Program and served as both Executive Director of Health and Community Education and the Executive Director of the Covid Task Force at the Piedmont Healthcare Corporation, the largest healthcare system in Georgia. Dr. Morgan has been regularly recognized for her efforts to make reliable and accurate health information more available, addressing diverse topics such as preventive health and vaccines, mental health, pain, and chronic condition management, through education and resources. Among her accolades, she was selected to support the Department of Health in its series of "Ask The Experts."

Micron Biomedical's Board of Advisors also includes global health pioneer, Dr. Seth Berkley , and immediate past Director of BARDA DRIVe, Dr. Sandeep Patel.

About Micron Biomedical

Micron Biomedical is the leader in dissolvable microarray-based, drug and vaccine administration technology. Micron Biomedical is a clinical-stage life science company on a rapid path to commercializing its proprietary dissolvable, microarray technology. Micron's technology is designed to improve access and achieve better health outcomes globally through injection-free, painless, and simple and/or self-administration of drugs and vaccines, and by eliminating or reducing the need for cold chain transport and storage, enhancing safety and efficacy, and improving patient compliance. Micron partners with and/or receives funding from private and public pharmaceutical and biotech companies, the Gates Foundation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PATH, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the Georgia Research Alliance. For more information visit

