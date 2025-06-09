Gilbert Sachs Group Advises Shippers To Prepare For Major Changes In LTL Freight Classification

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gilbert Sachs Group , a leading advisory firm in transportation and supply chain logistics, is urging U.S. shippers to take immediate action as the industry prepares for a historic overhaul in the National Motor Freight Classification (NMFC) system set to take effect on July 19, 2025.The update represents the most significant reclassification effort in years, replacing traditional commodity-based freight classes with a 13-tier density-based model. This change is designed to simplify the classification process, reduce ambiguity, and promote pricing accuracy and operational efficiency across the less-than-truckload (LTL) sector.However, as noted in Gilbert Sachs Group's latest Logistics Flash Newsletter, the transition is not without its challenges. Many shippers still depend on outdated or incomplete shipment data-posing risks of misclassification, pricing disputes, and delivery delays under the new system."The reclassification is a step toward modernization, but it's critical that shippers don't wait until the last minute," said Jon Gilbert , Founder and Principal at Gilbert Sachs Group. "Accurate, detailed freight data and clear communication with carriers will be essential to avoid disruptions and maintain cost control."As the July deadline approaches, Gilbert Sachs Group is offering strategic guidance to help clients:. Audit and update internal freight data systems. Train logistics teams on the new classification tiers. Improve data collaboration between shippers and carriers. Implement proactive pricing and routing strategies under the new model"Our role is to help clients not only navigate these changes, but also capitalize on them," Fran Sachs, Founder and Principal at Gilbert Sachs Group, added. "This is an opportunity for forward-thinking companies to gain a competitive edge."To read the full May Logistics Flash Newsletter, visit here .

