Montgomery Countryside Alliance To Participate In Montgomery County's Heritage Days 2025

POOLESVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Montgomery Countryside Alliance is proud to announce its participation in the 26th annual Heritage Days, hosted by Heritage Montgomery on Saturday, June 28, 2025. The weekend festival will feature more than 30 historic and cultural sites across Montgomery County offering free admission, tours, activities, music and more.

MCA will be onsite at St. Paul Historic Community Church highlighting The Good Gift Project. The Drinking Water and Your Watershed model will be on display. Featuring interactive, hands-on demonstrations exploring one of our oldest and most essential natural resources: groundwater. Attendees will discover what lies beneath us and between supporting life in our rural communities. Participants will be able to tour the historic church, archaeological site and participate in genealogy research.

“Heritage Days is an invitation to explore Montgomery County's extensive history and culture dating back to the found of the United States,” said Sarah Rogers, Executive Director of Heritage Montgomery.

“We are very excited to be a part of this countywide celebration connecting the past, present and future through heritage and environmental stewardship,” shares Abby Mann, Groundwater Coordinator for Montgomery Countryside Alliance.

All Heritage Days events are free and family friendly. For a full list of participating sites and experiences, visit Heritage Montgomery .

Heritage Montgomery is one of 13 certified heritage certified areas in the state of Maryland, dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich history, culture and natural resources of Montgomery County. Through partnerships, programs and events like Heritage Days, Heritage Montgomery connects residents and visitors to the stories and places that define our shared heritage.

Montgomery Countryside Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the federally designated 93,000-acre Agricultural Reserve through policies that promote sound economics, land-use, and transportation preserving open space and rural lands in upper Montgomery County. The Good Gift Project is a project of MCA dedicated to safeguarding the Piedmont Sole Source Aquifer. The project aims to protect vital groundwater resources that sustain rural communities through education and proactive stewardship. To learn more visit .

