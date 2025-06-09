AI In Environmental Sustainability Market Estimated To Reach US$49.272 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 14.58%

The AI in environmental sustainability market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.58% from US$24.951 billion in 2025 to US$49.272 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the AI in environmental sustainability market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.58% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$49.272 billion by 2030.The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in various industries has been on the rise in recent years, and the environmental sustainability market is no exception. With the increasing concern for the state of our planet, companies are turning to AI technology to help them make more informed and sustainable decisions. This has led to the growth of the AI in Environmental Sustainability Market, which is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years.This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of AI technology in various environmental applications such as waste management , energy management , and air quality monitoring. AI algorithms are able to analyze large amounts of data and provide insights that can help companies make more sustainable choices.One of the key factors driving the growth of the AI in Environmental Sustainability Market is the increasing government initiatives and regulations to promote sustainable practices. For instance, the European Union has set a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030, and AI technology can play a crucial role in achieving this target. Additionally, the rising awareness among consumers about the impact of their actions on the environment has also led to the demand for AI solutions that can help them make more eco-friendly choices.The use of AI in environmental sustainability is not limited to large corporations. Small and medium-sized enterprises are also adopting AI technology to reduce their carbon footprint and improve their sustainability practices. This has created a significant opportunity for AI solution providers to cater to a wider market and contribute to a greener future. With the continuous advancements in AI technology and the increasing focus on sustainability, the AI in Environmental Sustainability Market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, making a positive impact on the environment.Access sample report or view details:As a part of the report, the major players operating in the AI in environmental sustainability market that have been covered are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, AMP Robotics, Google, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, among others.The market analytics report segments the AI in environmental sustainability market as follows:By Technology.Machine Learning.Deep Learning.Computer Vision.Robotic and Automation.OthersBy Application.Climate Change Mitigation.Energy Management.Waste Management.Sustainable Agriculture.OthersBy End-User.Energy & Utilities.Waste Management.Transportation.Agriculture.OthersBy Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoSouth KoreaoAustraliaoIndiaoIndonesiaoThailandoOthersCompanies Profiled:.IBM Corporation.Microsoft Corporation.AMP Robotics.Google.Schneider Electric.Siemens AG.Climate AI.Climate Trace.John DeereReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.AI in Workforce Automation Market:.AI in Military Market:.AI in Construction Market:.AI Quality Inspection Market:.Artificial Intelligence In Education Market:About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Harsh Sharma

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.