Transamerica Appoints Ryan Parker As Head Of Life Distribution

BALTIMORE, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica today announced that Ryan Parker has been appointed as head of Life Distribution, effective June 9, 2025. In this role, Parker will lead the distribution strategy for Transamerica's life insurance business, which serves tens of thousands of agents across the country and plays a critical role in delivering protection solutions to middle-income families.

Parker will report to Rob Carney, chief distribution officer – Life, Annuities, and Mutual Funds.

"Ryan is the right leader at the right time. He has a proven record of energizing distribution teams and delivering results, all while keeping customers' needs front and center," said Carney. "He brings the right mix of hands-on experience and leadership vision to take our life insurance distribution to the next level. I look forward to seeing the momentum he will create across our customer, field force and agent relationships."

With more than 20 years of experience in the life insurance industry, Parker brings deep expertise in building high-performing sales organizations, cultivating strong relationships with agents, and delivering consistent growth. He will lead the company's life insurance sales strategy and execution across a broad portfolio of insurance solutions. In this distribution role, Parker will focus on helping to innovate and connect product solutions to the needs of Transamerica's customers.

Parker joins Transamerica from F&G, where he most recently served as senior vice president of Life Distribution. Parker succeeds Wendy Boyd, who is now chief distribution officer at World Financial Group, a Transamerica subsidiary.

"I am honored to join Transamerica and lead the life distribution team at such an exciting time as the company builds the leading middle market life insurance and retirement company," said Parker. "There is a great momentum right now, and together, we will continue to work to exceed customer expectations, strengthen relationships with agents and deliver the modern tools and experiences they need to help more families across America achieve financial security-and ultimately, live their best lives."

Transamerica's focus on middle-income families remains a central part of its mission. The company is committed to helping people live their best lives by providing protection and peace of mind through accessible, high-quality life insurance products.

About Transamerica

Transamerica believes everyone deserves the opportunity to live their best life. It's what inspires us to be a champion for helping everyday Americans thrive. As a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions for more than 10 million Americans, we help people make the most of what's important to them.

Supporting our customers' financial futures with innovative products and services has been our mission for more than 120 years. In 2024, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $62 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of customer-paid annuity premiums.

Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Aegon is an international financial services holding company.

