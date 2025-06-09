METRO DINER BRINGS ITS ALL-AMERICAN MENU TO ANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're excited to welcome Anderson locals to our table and proud to be the only Metro Diner within a two-hour drive in any direction," said Sheffield. "Whether you're craving fluffy waffles and a savory omelet for breakfast, a juicy burger for lunch, or a plate of tender baby back ribs for dinner, our menu has something for every appetite."

Metro Diner may already ring a bell for food lovers – especially fans of Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. The restaurant's crave-worthy comfort food has earned national acclaim, including signature favorites like Scramble Bowls, Shrimp & Grits, Iron City Meatloaf, and the famous Fried Chicken & Waffles: half a fried chicken atop a Belgian waffle, with powdered sugar and strawberry butter, served with sweet-and-spicy syrup.

Among Sheffield's top menu picks is the Roasted Turkey Plate featuring seasoned, in-house roasted turkey breast with rich brown gravy, cornbread stuffing, creamy mashed potatoes, steamed green beans, and cranberry sauce. "It's like Thanksgiving every day," he added.

As a new resident of Anderson, Sheffield looks forward to becoming a part of the extraordinary, tight-knit community. Like all Metro Diners, his location also participates in the ongoing offer of 10% off for uniformed first responders and active or retired military members.

Metro Diner Anderson's initial hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, with a plan to extend operating hours to serve dinner shortly after opening. For more information, call 864-428-7802.

Metro Diner is hiring new team members for all positions. To apply, visit the careers page on the restaurant website.

About Metro Diner

Established in 1992 as a family-owned eatery in Jacksonville, Florida, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest-growing locally owned and operated family dining concepts, with over 60 locations east of the Mississippi. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food. Metro Diner has received many accolades, including features on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats. To learn more about Metro Diner, find a full list of locations or place a catering order, visit and "Like" Metro Diner on Facebook, or follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and @MetroDinerOfficial on TikTok.

