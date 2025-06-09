VERB Products Launches Clinically Proven Density Peptide Collection To Combat Hair Thinning And Shedding

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Over 80 million Americans are affected by hair thinning , so VERB created this powerhouse duo to address hair density at an accessible price, without unwanted side effects. Backed by a 20-week clinical study, the Density Peptide Collection is proven to deliver real, visible results. As a result of this study, participants saw up to 200% visibly denser hair*, up to 167% visibly thicker, fuller hair* and 97% noticed less visible fallout*.

The collection includes the Density Peptide Shampoo and Density Peptide Hair Serum . Both products are formulated with key nourishing ingredients, including Ginseng Root Extract , which helps increase the size of the hair shaft, and Niacinamide , which helps promote thicker, fuller-looking hair. The Density Peptide Shampoo is designed to gently cleanse while minimizing visible shedding. Featuring Saw Palmetto Extract to condition and nourish the hair, this luxurious formula promotes a thicker appearance and helps reduce scalp visibility. The Density Peptide Hair Serum is a lightweight, leave-in serum designed to visibly increase hair density and reduce signs of shedding. Thanks to a unique Density Complex, which creates a healthy environment to help hair grow, this potent serum promotes a fuller, healthier-looking head of hair.

"With so many patients concerned about hair thinning, this new collection from VERB comes at a perfect time," says Board-Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Marisa Garshick. "I am excited that VERB has brought these clinically proven innovations to market for only $22 to help those looking for fuller, thicker locks. This underscores their commitment to high-performance, yet affordable haircare. I love that both products contain Bio-Peptide, a peptide bonded to biotin that helps protect against visible signs of hair shedding. This new collection is perfectly designed to be integrated into an already existing haircare routine or as a starting point for someone starting to focus more on their scalp care."

Both products are infused with an uplifting herbal fragrance highlighting notes of bergamot, sage, rosemary and lavender , creating a sensorial experience that revitalizes the scalp and mind. The clinically proven duo is the latest example of VERB Products' continued excellence in the haircare category and commitment to enhanced consumer experience.

"At VERB, our mission is to democratize high-performance haircare by delivering clinically backed solutions that are accessible," said Meg Lerner, Vice President of Marketing at VERB Products. "The Density Peptide Collection is a meticulously crafted extension of our portfolio, with a greater focus on scalp health. It reflects our commitment to developing affordable, effective solutions rooted in science. We're proud to introduce a clinically backed system that empowers people to take control of their hair health with confidence."

The Density Peptide Collection is available now at for $22 per product and at select retailers including ULTA Beauty, Sephora, Target, Amazon and salons across the US and Canada.

*based on a 20-week clinical study of 34 participants

