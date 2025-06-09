DICK's Sporting Goods Signs On As The Official Sporting Goods Retail Partner Of Fanatics Fest NYC

DICK'S is also the Presenting Partner of the Kids Zone and a Participating Partner in Fanatics Games

Fan Experiences from DICK'S will include viewing of one-of-one Skenes Topps MLB Debut Patch card, live podcast stage, giveaways, competitions and more

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS ) and Fanatics announced that DICK'S will serve as the Official Sporting Goods Retail Partner of this year's Fanatics Fest NYC, which takes place from June 20-22 at the Javits Center. As part of this deal, DICK'S will also serve as the Presenting Partner of the Fanatics Fest Kids Zone.

"After just one year, Fanatics Fest has become a major sports culture event," said Emily Silver, Chief Marketing and Athlete Experience Officer at DICK'S. "As a company rooted in sport and experience, we could not be more thrilled to join Fanatics Fest and bring sport-centered moments to life for collectors and fans."

The DICK'S Sporting Goods footprint at Fanatics Fest will be on the main show floor. DICK'S brand ambassador, and one of the world's biggest streamers and content creators, IShowSpeed, will stop by to film content for his recently announced "Speed Goes Pro" YouTube series, which is produced in partnership with DICK'S Sporting Goods. Some of the other fan experiences will include:



A public viewing of the one-of-one Paul Skenes Topps MLB Debut Patch card, which will be displayed in a replica Collectors Club House, a new collectors' space found in select DICK'S House of Sport stores featuring trading cards and memorabilia experiences.

Competitions in HitTraxTM batting cages and golf bays with TrackManTM simulators, including a Closest to the Pin contest, with special guest IShowSpeed, as part of Fanatics Games .

Giveaways including autographed sports memorabilia, and more.

Complimentary athlete appearances with meet and greet opportunities. Access to live podcast tapings from shows hosted by top names in sport.

"As we quickly approach this summer's Fanatics Fest NYC, we're thrilled to level up and bring on DICK'S Sporting Goods as a collaborative on-site partner," said Lance Fensterman, CEO of Fanatics Events. "DICK'S shares a commitment to providing lasting consumer experiences and their presence in 2025 will add a new element throughout the weekend – enhancing the festival's atmosphere and creating incredible memories for attendees of all ages."

Additionally, at the Fanatics Fest Kids Zone, DICK'S, in partnership with Nike, GameChanger and RCX Sports, will give kids an opportunity to join open play activities, participate in combine-style training, and meet some of their favorite professional athletes.

Fanatics Fest is an immersive, interactive festival where fans come together to celebrate their passions and gain exposure into new areas of the sports and collecting ecosystem. Based on the incredible success of the first year, the 2025 event features a larger space inside the Javits Center, where fans can expect a more expansive schedule of live, on-site programming, panels and discussions; larger superstores and autograph zones; a much wider array of exclusive collabs and products; more space for league and brand activations; and a larger trading card and collectibles exhibit.

For information on Fanatics Fest and to purchase tickets for the event, please visit FanaticsFest .

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS ) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omni-channel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks , href="" rel="nofollow" dick , sportsmatter , dickssportinggoods and on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and X .

About Fanatics Events

Fanatics Events is building the largest network of sports and collector fan events around the world, offering fans the opportunity to come together in-person to celebrate all aspects of fandom-collectibles, memorabilia, fashion, music, and entertainment-and participate in unique fan experiences. Fanatics Events is uniquely positioned to innovate the live and special events space by offering integrated, personalized, and immersive fan experiences-uniting fans for a common purpose, creating connections, offering a sense of identity and community across generations, and maximizing the presence and reach for Fanatics partners.

Media Contact

DICK'S Sporting Goods – [email protected]

Fanatics – Brandon Williams, [email protected]

Category: Company

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED