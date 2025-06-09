RV Trader And Harvest Hosts Partner To Power The Full RV Journey

Partnership offers smarter tools, upgrades, and curated stays for every kind of RVer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two major names in the RV industry-RV Trader , the top online marketplace for and selling new and used RVs, and Harvest Host , the nation's leading RV camping membership network-have announced a strategic partnership aimed at redefining how people buy, sell, and enjoy their RVs.

The collaboration is designed to serve RVers across the entire ownership journey-from the moment they start shopping to the miles they travel after purchase. By combining Harvest Hosts' network of curated campsites with RV Trader's robust marketplace and selling tools, the partnership delivers a more connected, frictionless RV experience.

"Traveling in an RV represents freedom and possibility," said Roger Dunbar, CMO of RV Trader. "This partnership helps eliminate friction by combining our trusted marketplace with Harvest Hosts' curated accommodations map-helping RVers plan and explore with confidence. It's about making the road ahead feel as limitless as the lifestyle itself."

Key Benefits of the Partnership:



Integrated Data for Smarter Planning: Through intelligent tools, users will be able to match RV specs to compatible Harvest Hosts campsites. Whether it's length restrictions, hookups, or access requirements, travelers can filter stays that truly fit their rig.

Expanded Access to Peer-to-Peer Sales Tools: The partnership brings the power of RV Trader's established consumer-to-consumer marketplace to Harvest Hosts members, making it easier for RV owners to list, promote, and connect directly within a trusted community.

Upgrade-Friendly Features for Seasoned Travelers: The integrated experience will allow RVers to seamlessly browse for new rigs based on their travel habits-and find suitable places to stay, creating an easier transition as needs evolve. Curated Lifestyle & Travel Content: Users will also have access to expert travel guides, destination inspiration, how-tos, and setup tips-expanding beyond the vehicle and campsite to support every phase of the journey.

"The RV lifestyle continues to grow more dynamic and community-driven," said Joel Holland, Harvest Hosts CEO. "By partnering with RV Trader, we're providing our members with smarter tools and deeper insights so they can travel farther, more confidently, and with a stronger sense of connection to both their rig and their destination."

RVers are constantly exploring new ways to make the most of their vehicles, and this partnership taps into that momentum. Driven by digital nomads, remote workers, and retirees seeking flexible travel, RV ownership continues to rise. At the same time, the peer-to-peer RV sales market is gaining momentum-RV Trader has seen a 111% year-over-year increase in used listing search results (SRPi's) and a 27% increase in total used listings (April 2024 vs. April 2025)-highlighting the demand for smarter tools and more transparent platforms.

The integrated features will roll out this year on both RV Trader and Harvest Hosts, enabling RVers to browse listings, sell directly to fellow travelers, and plan smarter stays through either platform.

To learn more or explore the experience, visit the landing page here .

About RV Trader

RV Trader is the industry-leading marketplace for buying and selling new and used RVs, including Class A, B, and C vehicles, as well as campers and trailers, with more than 6.5 million monthly visitors. The RV Trader marketplace has thousands of new and used RVs for sale nationwide of all makes and models. Buyers can easily estimate monthly payments, get insurance quotes, browse financing options, and set up price alerts for the RVs they're interested in while they search. Through the RV Trader blog, buyers have access to regularly updated content around the RV lifestyle, travel destinations, tips for buying and selling, and maintenance help. For more information, visit .

About Harvest Hosts

Harvest Hosts , the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete network of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience – with a collection of companies that includes Escapees RV Club, one of the oldest RV organizations bringing community events, education, discounts and more; Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays. The company's mission is to advance the technology and accessibility of the RVing and campground industry, making traveling while supporting national parks, local small businesses and communities easier than ever.

To learn more, visit: , , , , ; download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS here and Android here .

SOURCE RV Trader

