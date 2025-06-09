Just Added: Jagged Edge, Yolanda Adams, Finesse Mitchell, And More Headline Greeks & Grapes: A Napa Affair August 7-10, 2025
"This isn't just an event-it's a cultural movement," says McWilson. "Greeks & Grapes is about honoring who we are while embracing the lifestyle we've earned. Accomplished. Joyful. Connected. All vines lead to a celebration of us-our journey, our legacy, and our continued excellence."
Confirmed Talent Includes:
-
Jagged Edge – R&B royalty bringing their legendary catalog of love songs and party anthems to wine country
Yolanda Adams – The gospel icon will headline the soulful Sunday closeout
Finesse Mitchell – Former SNL star and comedy veteran lighting up stage
Tacarra Williams – The "beautiful beast" of comedy and a fan-favorite on the stand-up circuit
Event Highlights Hosted By Yvonne Orji Include:
-
Thursday, August 7: Opening reception and welcome mixers
Friday, August 8: Comedy night hosted by Nephew Tommy, featuring Finesse Mitchell and Tacarra Williams
Saturday, August 9: Music festival headlined by George Clinton and Jagged Edge.
Sunday, August 10: Gospel brunch and farewell experience featuring Yolanda Adams, Marcus Johnson, Enrique Holmes, and host Jonathan Slocumb
Luxury Meets Culture in the Heart of Wine Country
Set at the largest resort in Napa Valley, Greeks & Grapes offers multiple tiers of access-from general admission to the ultra-premium "Reserve ALL Access" package, which includes luxury accommodations, private events, skybox access, curated tastings, and exclusive artist experiences.
Guests can expect seamless, elevated hospitality throughout the event.
Whether you're a Divine Nine member, a music lover, or simply someone who craves culture-rich experiences in stunning settings, Greeks & Grapes delivers an unforgettable fusion of wine, wellness, entertainment, and community.
A New Cultural Tradition Begins
With support from the National Pan-Hellenic Council and Divine Nine chapters across the country, Greeks & Grapes: A Napa Affair is poised to become the West Coast's signature annual celebration of Black joy, unity, and success.
Oakland's own Black Bear Production is offering a limited-time offer on ALL ACCESS PACKAGES 25% Off Discount through Juneteenth with code G&GBLKBEAR.
Early booking is strongly encouraged! Tickets and weekend packages are available now at .
Contact:
Nickie Robinson
2123803385
[email protected]
SOURCE Greeks and Grapes
