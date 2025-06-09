Semiconductor Liquid Waste Treatment Market To Reach USD 4.92 Billion By 2032 SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 2.72 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 4.92 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 7.70% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| . By Treatment Method (Biological Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Wastewater Treatment, Physical Wastewater Treatment)
. By Waste Composition(Heavy Metal Wastewater, Organic Wastewater, Acid and Alkali Wastewater)
. By End User(Semiconductor Manufacturers, Recycling Companies, Waste Management Firms)
Which Treatment Method is Highly Preferred for Semiconductor Liquid Wastewater Treatment?
By Treatment Method
In 2024, the chemical wastewater treatment segment dominated the semiconductor liquid waste treatment market with a 49% share, as due to increasing requirements to dispose of hazardous chemical wastes produced during the production of semiconductors effectively.
The physical wastewater treatment segment is expected to grow the fastest over 2025-2032, at a CAGR of 9.11%. Rising demand for advanced filtration and separation to effectively treat wastewater, reduce contamination, and adhere to stringent standards of semiconductor manufacturing are the key drivers for this growth.
By Waste Composition
The acid and alkali wastewater segment held a dominant 50% share of the semiconductor liquid waste treatment market in 2024, as acid and alkali waste produced during etching and cleaning processes needs to be treated in a dedicated manner to ensure that operational safety and environmental protection norms are not violated.
The heavy metal wastewater segment is expected to grow fastest overt 2025-2032 at a CAGR of 8.58%, due to the growing applications and the necessity to safely treat poisonous metals such as arsenic, lead and cadmium under the retrenchment of environmental regulations.
Which End-User Segment Led the Semiconductor Liquid Waste Treatment Market in 2024?
By End-User
The semiconductor manufacturers segment dominated the semiconductor liquid waste treatment market in 2024 with a 61% share and is projected to experience the fastest growth during 2025-2032, at a CAGR of 8.58%. This growth is propelled by the large amount of wastewater produced in chip manufacturing processes in strict treatment process. Moreover, rising legislations toward the environment, growing semiconductors manufacturing activities, and industry initiatives to minimize carbon footprint and improve operational sustainability are also driving the segment's growth in the market.
Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:
- Veolia North America AECOM Thermo Fisher Scientific SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Applied Materials Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Hach Company Dow Inc. Entegris Inc. Pall Corporation
Recent Developments:
- In Jan 2024, Pall Corporation launches SepraLYTE coalescers for effective removal of electrolyte aerosols in green hydrogen production to provide high purity at low pressure drop and the small, low-cost design minimizes the plants footprints and reduce overall plant costs. In June 2024, SUEZ and its partners in the consortium won a contract worth €508 million to build the first large-scale seawater desalination plant in Taiwan in the city of Hsinchu, which will supply water to 1.6 million residents and the semiconductor sector. It will be built starting in July 2024 and includes energy-saving design and solar panels, and is expected to be done in 2028 started.
T able o f Contents - Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Semiconductor Liquid Waste Treatment Market, by Treatment Method
8. Semiconductor Liquid Waste Treatment Market, by Waste Composition
9. Semiconductor Liquid Waste Treatment Market, by End-User
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practices
