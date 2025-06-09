Semiconductor Liquid Waste Treatment Market To Reach USD 4.92 Billion By 2032 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Semiconductor Liquid Waste Treatment Market growth is driven by rising fab output, stringent environmental regs, sustainability push, and smart treatment tech adoption. Austin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semiconductor Liquid Waste Treatment Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider Report,“The Semiconductor Liquid Waste Treatment Market size was valued at USD 2.72 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.92 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.70% during 2025-2032.” Increasing Adoption of Eco-friendly Treatment of Semiconductor Liquid Waste Advances in the semiconductor liquid waste treatment market are attributed to increasing need for environmentally friendly solutions to treat hazardous waste that is generated during chip manufacturing. More stringent international environmental rules are driving the industry toward more environmentally friendly recycling methods, away from energy-intensive and polluting traditional treatments, such as neutralization and incineration. The US Market is estimated to be USD 0.82 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period to USD 1.22 billion by 2032 Get a Sample Report of Semiconductor Liquid Waste Treatment Market @ Advanced solutions, including Nano-filtration membranes and chemical recovery systems, recover more than 90% of the valuable chemicals in support of circular economy programs. Innovators including Memsift Innovations and SIT are helping to stimulate new developments to ease compliance and sustainability. Which is the Leading Region in the Semiconductor Liquid Waste Treatment Market? In 2024, North America led the semiconductor liquid waste treatment market with a 44% revenue share, on account of a well-established semiconductor manufacturing industry, developed infrastructure and stringent environmental regulations. The major player is the U.S., which concentrates its efforts on green VM production, investing heavily in ecologically clean sewage water technologies. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, projected to expand at a CAGR of 36.02% over 2025-2032, Increasing need for superior filtration and separation for proper treatment of industrial wastewater and lowering contamination to meet the stringent standards of semiconductor manufacturing are the growth factors fueling the market. Europe, particularly Germany and France, is becoming a growing market for AI consumption, data privacy acts and sustainable actions. LATAM and MEA are on the rise as a result of greater public awareness and newly passed laws. Semiconductor Liquid Waste Treatment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.72 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.92 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.70% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Treatment Method (Biological Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Wastewater Treatment, Physical Wastewater Treatment)

. By Waste Composition(Heavy Metal Wastewater, Organic Wastewater, Acid and Alkali Wastewater)

. By End User(Semiconductor Manufacturers, Recycling Companies, Waste Management Firms)

Which Treatment Method is Highly Preferred for Semiconductor Liquid Wastewater Treatment?

By Treatment Method

In 2024, the chemical wastewater treatment segment dominated the semiconductor liquid waste treatment market with a 49% share, as due to increasing requirements to dispose of hazardous chemical wastes produced during the production of semiconductors effectively.

The physical wastewater treatment segment is expected to grow the fastest over 2025-2032, at a CAGR of 9.11%. Rising demand for advanced filtration and separation to effectively treat wastewater, reduce contamination, and adhere to stringent standards of semiconductor manufacturing are the key drivers for this growth.

By Waste Composition

The acid and alkali wastewater segment held a dominant 50% share of the semiconductor liquid waste treatment market in 2024, as acid and alkali waste produced during etching and cleaning processes needs to be treated in a dedicated manner to ensure that operational safety and environmental protection norms are not violated.

The heavy metal wastewater segment is expected to grow fastest overt 2025-2032 at a CAGR of 8.58%, due to the growing applications and the necessity to safely treat poisonous metals such as arsenic, lead and cadmium under the retrenchment of environmental regulations.

Which End-User Segment Led the Semiconductor Liquid Waste Treatment Market in 2024?

By End-User

The semiconductor manufacturers segment dominated the semiconductor liquid waste treatment market in 2024 with a 61% share and is projected to experience the fastest growth during 2025-2032, at a CAGR of 8.58%. This growth is propelled by the large amount of wastewater produced in chip manufacturing processes in strict treatment process. Moreover, rising legislations toward the environment, growing semiconductors manufacturing activities, and industry initiatives to minimize carbon footprint and improve operational sustainability are also driving the segment's growth in the market.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:



Veolia North America

AECOM

Thermo Fisher Scientific

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Applied Materials

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Hach Company

Dow Inc.

Entegris Inc. Pall Corporation

Recent Developments:



In Jan 2024, Pall Corporation launches SepraLYTE coalescers for effective removal of electrolyte aerosols in green hydrogen production to provide high purity at low pressure drop and the small, low-cost design minimizes the plants footprints and reduce overall plant costs. In June 2024, SUEZ and its partners in the consortium​ won a contract worth €508 million to build the first large-scale seawater desalination plant in Taiwan in the city of Hsinchu, which will supply water to 1.6 million residents and the semiconductor sector. It will be built starting in July 2024 and includes energy-saving design and solar panels, and is expected to be done in 2028 started.

T able o f Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Semiconductor Liquid Waste Treatment Market, by Treatment Method

8. Semiconductor Liquid Waste Treatment Market, by Waste Composition

9. Semiconductor Liquid Waste Treatment Market, by End-User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

