Eurogrip Tyres Is 'Technical Partner' For PETRONAS TVS India One Make Championship 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 9th June 2025: TVS Srichakra Ltd, India's leading manufacturer of 2 & 3-wheeler and off-highway tyres, powers PETRONAS TVS India One Make Championship for the seventh year in a row, underlining its excellence to deliver tyres best suited for the racetracks. Eurogrip Tyres will be used in all the race-tuned machines, showcasing the collaboration between Eurogrip Tyres and TVS Apache series bikes.
The 2025 edition of the PETRONAS TVS India One Make Championship will be held from 6th June to 5th October 2025, in phases and will feature Eurogrip Tyres' flagship products like Protorq Extreme (zero-degree steel belted radials) and Remora on TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS Apache RTR 200 motorcycles.
Sharing his thoughts, Mr. T K Ravi, COO, TVS Srichakra Ltd said,“Eurogrip Tyres are certainly the racers' favourite. As a bike tyre specialist, we look forward to seeing our products excel on the track and are keen to receiving feedback from the racers. Seven years in row as technical partner is certainly a matter of pride for us and the partnership with PETRONAS TVS India One Make Championship is getting stronger year-on-year, standing testimony to our technological acumen.”
On the continued partnership, Mr. V Sivaramakrishnan, Dy COO and Chief Technology Officer, TVS Srichakra Ltd, said,“Eurogrip Tyres is glad to be a part of the PETRONAS TVS India One Make Championship that's been a great platform for racing enthusiasts. It is a matter of great pride for us to see the performance of our tyres on motorcycles that are tuned specifically for racing. Racers opting for our high-speed tyres year-on-year echoes the trust they have on the brand. Our R & D teams keep curating the product performance parameters to enhance the riding experience on the track.”
Talking about the partnership, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head - Premium Business, TVS Motor Company said,“At TVS Racing, we are committed to engineering excellence and pushing the boundaries of track performance. Our long-standing collaboration with Eurogrip Tyres is built on mutual innovation, precision, and an unwavering passion for racing. This year holds even greater significance as we celebrate two decades of our flagship performance brand – the TVS Apache – a true embodiment of our 'Track to Road' philosophy. The PETRONAS TVS India One Make Championship continues to serve as a powerful testbed for both performance and innovation. The synergy between our race-tuned machines and tyres specially engineered by Eurogrip for competitive racing has not only enhanced rider performance but also instilled greater confidence on the track. As we charge into the new season, we aim not just to race, but to raise the bar for motorsports in India once again.”
About TVS Srichakra Ltd.
TVS Srichakra Limited, makers of Eurogrip, TVS Eurogrip and TVS Tyres brands of tyres is one of India's leading manufacturers and exporters of Two, Three-Wheeler tyres and Off-Highway tyres. Incorporated in 1982, it is one of the verticals of the USD 3 Billion TVS Mobility - the holding company for the businesses. With global research and development capabilities and cutting-edge technology, TVS Srichakra produces industry-leading tyres for the automotive sector in India and worldwide. Headquartered in Madurai, TVS Srichakra has manufacturing facilities in Madurai (Tamil Nadu) and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) with a production capacity of over 3 million tyres a month. The company has a design centre in Milan, Italy supporting the R&D centre in Madurai and the tyres are tested in Indian, European, and Japanese road conditions. TVS Srichakra's products are available in over 85 countries across the world. In India, the company enjoys a significant market share amongst the original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets and has a comprehensive network of distributors and dealers giving it a robust presence.
