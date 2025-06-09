Asia Agent Unveils Emergency Cost-Cutting Transition Plan For Brands Stuck In China

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Asia Agent team on-site at a partner factory in Vietnam. Local presence like this gives brands direct control over production, clear visibility into operations, and protection from inflated costs and middlemen."Asia Agent launches a new manufacturing transition service designed to help brands exit high-cost China setups and move into lower-cost Asian hubs-cutting costs by up to 50% while regaining full control over production, contracts, and quality.

Singapore - June 9, 2025 - As rising tariffs and internal pressure shake China's manufacturing landscape, Asia Agent has launched an emergency transition service to help international brands cut costs by 20–50% , regain supply chain control , and move production into safer, lower-cost hubs across Asia .

This new program combines deep supply chain mapping , multi-country factory transitions , and cost-reduction engineering -designed specifically for brands struggling with bloated costs, middlemen markups, and lack of real visibility inside China.

“Most brands still don't realize they're not buying from the factory,” said Eldad Shashua, Chief Strategy Officer at Asia Agent.“They're buying from a middleman who's inflating costs, hiding delays, and tightening control every time tariffs move. We break that chain. We trace the real supply line, restructure contracts, and shift production-fast.”

The Emergency Transition Plan Includes:

Supply Chain Mapping – China Focused: Map materials, components, and supplier relationships to uncover hidden middlemen, inflated costs, and duplicated or split production lines.

Supplier Transition – Across Vietnam, India, Bangladesh, and Indonesia: Asia Agent helps brands shift to verified, lower-cost factories in key hubs across Asia. The team handles sourcing, price negotiation, sample development, and onboarding-delivering cost savings, transparency, and control.

Cost Engineering + Contract Restructuring: Whether staying in China or moving out, Asia Agent restructures the BOM, rewrites agreements in local jurisdiction, and introduces enforceable penalties and compliance frameworks.

Real Results From Recent Projects



28% cost reduction after removing a trader in Dongguan and moving tooling and assembly to Hanoi

Secured RMB contracts with enforceable penalties in Wenzhou, protecting a client's tooling and IP Lead times cut by 40% for a U.S. brand that transitioned packaging from China to Bangladesh



“Every brand that sees the full map has the same reaction: 'I can't believe we didn't know this,'” said Shashua.“By then it's usually too late-shipment delayed, margins gone. We built this program to give them an exit before it collapses.”

Why This Matters Now

With U.S.–China tariffs climbing and Chinese suppliers quietly offloading risk onto foreign buyers, brands are exposed. Most are stuck working with a middleman they can't audit, without a local team, and no contract they can enforce. Asia Agent's approach gives them exactly what they lack: boots on the ground, legal protection, and leverage.

Asia Agent's Operational Hubs

The transition plan is backed by Asia Agent's teams across Vietnam, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and China. Each office operates as a client's own local arm-with project managers, sourcing experts, QC, legal, and operations-all aligned under one flat monthly fee.

About Asia Agent

Asia Agent helps international brands transition their manufacturing safely and strategically across Asia. With a full-service presence in five hubs, clients receive direct factory access, supplier negotiation, QC, contracting, and team management-all without relying on trading companies or middlemen.

Call to Action

Book a Free Transition Strategy Call

If you're paying more and seeing less, it's time to fix your supply chain before it breaks you.