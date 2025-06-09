MENAFN - GetNews)



"Junior Miner Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) Drilling in Mexico's Silver Belt"a featured article on Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF). Kingsmen Resources Ltd is a junior mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, focused on the exploration of its 100% owned Las Coloradas silver project in the prolific Parral mining district of Chihuahua, Mexico.

“The best place to find a mine is where there was one.”- Kingsmen CEO

June 9, 2025- Investorideas , a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks issues a featured article on Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG ) (OTCQB: KNGRF).

Kingsmen Resources Ltd is a junior mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, focused on the exploration of its 100% owned Las Coloradas silver project in the prolific Parral mining district of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Following a recent Exploring Mining Podcast with Scott Emerson, President & CEO of Kingsmen Resources Ltd,, Investor Ideas highlights key points discussed, recent news from the Company and the catalysts moving Kingsmen forward.

So why Chihuahua, Mexico? Scott Emerson told Investorideas,“The best place to find a mine is where there was one.”

“When I was identifying potential projects, I wanted a project that no other junior had ever held before.”

The Las Coloradas mine, historically operational from 1944 to 1952, and was a significant silver producer. Mining focused on high-grade epithermal veins along the Soledad and Soledad II structures, with historical grades reaching up to 600 g/t silver. The deposit features silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc in quartz-calcite veins, typical of the region's carbonate replacement deposits. Past production targeted shallow oxide ore, leaving untapped potential at depth.

With recent news announcements of a $1.135 million capital raise and the commencement of a 14-hole diamond drilling program, Kingsmen is positioning itself as a notable player in the area.

Located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of Hidalgo de Parral in the Central Mexican Silver Belt, the Las Coloradas project is an underground epithermal, high-grade, narrow-vein silver-gold-copper-lead-zinc deposit within Chihuahua's Carbonate Replacement Deposits belt. The property spans a 1.7 km mineralized corridor, with key structures such as Soledad and Soledad II hosting significant silver and gold potential.

The project's proximity to other major mining operations, such as First Majestic's Gatos Mine (NYSE:AG) (TSX:AG) (70 km north) and Kootenay Silver Inc.'s (TSXV: KTN) (OTCQX: KOOYF) La Cigarra project (35 km northwest), underscores its strategic location in a district known for its rich mineral endowment.

Kingsmen's exploration efforts have focused on expanding known mineralization along the Soledad and Soledad II structures, which extend 1.7 km and 1.4 km, respectively. Recent geochemical sampling has revealed promising silver-gold correlations across three target zones-Mine, Aguilar, Leona, and the newly identified DBD zone-indicating potential for both quartz vein silver mineralization and intrusion-related gold-enriched targets. The company's data-driven approach, including 3D -IP (Induced polarization), has refined drill targets to test mineralization at depth, where blind extensions and new structures are likely below the water table (approximately 125 meters).

The ongoing 14-hole diamond drilling program, which has been announced, targets these high-grade zones, with drill pads already constructed and all necessary permits and land access agreements secured. The program aims to confirm the continuity of mineralization along strike and at depth, potentially unlocking significant value by delineating a resource in a historically productive mining district.

CEO Scott Emerson has emphasized the company's vision to become“the preeminent explorer in the Parral mining district,” highlighting the project's scalability and exploration upside.

From the news: "We're thrilled to be able to launch our initial drill program at our Las Coloradas project. It's rare to control a project in the prolific Parral Mining District that hosts documented high-grade silver, but which is essentially untested due to its previously fragmented ownership. After months of rigorous technical work, culminating in our recent IP geophysical survey, we interpret a deeper, coherent mineralizing system at Las Coloradas than has been documented or tested to date. This campaign marks a pivotal moment for Kingsmen shareholders as we embark on a well-designed drill program, that we believe gives us an excellent chance of discovery."

Chihuahua's mining-friendly environment further enhances the project's potential. The state is a hub for mineral production, with a well-established infrastructure and a skilled workforce, as noted on Chihuahua's official mining portal. This supportive backdrop, combined with the region's geological potential, positions Las Coloradas as a cornerstone asset for Kingsmen.

As Scott talks about in the recent podcast, Kingsmen's capital structure is designed to support its exploration ambitions while maintaining a tight share count. As of the latest disclosures on the company's website, Kingsmen has approximately 26 Million common shares issued and outstanding. The company also has 1.6million stock options and 4.7million warrants outstanding, resulting in a fully diluted share count of around 31 million.

Scott also told Investorideas in the recent interview that he and his family first invested in the company at $0.15 a share; there were no free shares issued. Scott Emerson and his family own about 30% he says. No shares were issued for debt and no shares issued for the property acquisition. A second round was done at $0.25.

In April 2025, Kingsmen announced a non-brokered private placement targeting up to $1.5 million, which was successfully closed in May 2025 at $1.135 million. The offering consisted of units priced at $0.72 each comprising one common share and one-half of a warrant exercisable at $1.05 for 24 months. The proceeds are earmarked for advancing the Las Coloradas drilling program and general working capital, ensuring the company is well-funded for its near-term objectives.

The company also holds a 1% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the La Trini claims, part of GoGold Resources Inc.'s Los Ricos North project in Mexico, providing a potential passive income stream to complement its exploration activities.

Experienced Management:

Led by President and CEO Scott Emerson, Kingsmen's team has a track record of advancing exploration projects. Emerson's focus on data-driven exploration and district-scale potential underscores the company's disciplined approach to value creation.

Kieran Downes, a Professional Geologist with more than 40 years of expertise in gold, base metals, uranium, and diamond exploration, serves as a director. He earned a B.Sc. (Hons.) in Geology from University College Galway in 1971 and a Ph.D. in Geology from Dublin University in 1974. Mr. Downes was a Post-Doctoral Fellow at the Institute for Industrial Research & Standards, Dublin, from 1974 to 1977. As a Registered Professional Geologist in British Columbia, he leads Tristia Ventures Corp., a firm specializing in mineral exploration, property valuation, and geochemistry services.

Maintaining a base in Mexico, Carlos Garza, an Industrial and Systems Engineer, serves as a director with extensive experience in mining consulting. As a key figure in a mining consulting firm, Mr. Garza spearheads multiple exploration projects across Mexico, specializing in the acquisition, maintenance, and management of mining concessions. His expertise encompasses community relations, operational processes for mineral exploration, and direct involvement in the production, processing, and commercialization of minerals.

Director Mark J. Pryor joined as an accomplished geologist with over 40 years of experience driving the success of numerous precious metal projects, notably with the Electrum Group. He has been instrumental in advancing several brownfield initiatives, including the Los Gatos Mine in Mexico's Central Mexican Silver Belt. Throughout his career, Mr. Pryor has held significant roles with leading mining firms, including Electrum Group, Anglo American, Placer Dome, and Antofagasta Minerals, leveraging his expertise to enhance project development and exploration outcomes.

“The Los Gatos Mine is about 70 kilometers from the Las Coloradas silver project,“ Scott Emerson told Investorideas in his recent interview.

On January 14, 2025, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) completed its acquisition of Gatos Silver Inc., a $970 million transaction initially announced on September 5, 2024. Under the definitive merger agreement, First Majestic acquired all outstanding shares of Gatos Silver, with Gatos shareholders receiving 2.550 First Majestic shares for each Gatos share, equating to $13.49 per share. This deal made Gatos Silver a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Majestic, strengthening its portfolio with Gatos' high-grade Cerro Los Gatos silver mine in Mexico.

As drilling progresses and results emerge, Kingsmen has the potential to establish itself as a leading explorer in one of Mexico's most prolific silver districts.

This article dives into the company's flagship Las Coloradas property, its share structure and the value-add opportunities based on recent news and company disclosures.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas Named as one of 100 Best Investment Blogs and Websites in 2025 (8th)

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: This content featuring Kingsmen Resources ltd. is paid for content at Investorideas, part of a monthly marketing mining stock showcase (payment disclosure). This is not investment opinion and should not be construed as such. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info:

Follow us on X@investorideas @Exploringmining

Contact Investorideas to be a guest or sponsor this podcast

800-665-0411